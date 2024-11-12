Demi Moore's cluttered bedroom exposed by daughter Scout Willis

Demi Moore's daughter Scout Willis has shared an unexpected glimpse inside her mother's bedroom to mark her 62nd birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Scout, whom Demi shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, shared a gallery of photographs honoring her mom's milestone birthday and penned a sweet message to the Ghost star.

"Happy birthday to my constant inspiration, source of unwavering love, guidance, support," Scout mused.

"You are my favorite person to travel with, go to a fashion show and then parallel play (me reading, you playing whatever your current favorite little phone game is) in a french hotel room with.

"I cherish you and every moment that I get to spend with you @demimoore, it’s a privilege to be your daughter."

© Instagram Demi shares a close relationship with her three daughters, Scout, Rumer, and Tallulah

Amongst the glamorous photographs from Demi's youth, red carpets and family holidays, Scout also included a rarely-seen glimpse of her mom in her natural habitat, dressed in pajamas and perched on a sprawling king sized bed.

Presumably, Demi and her daughter captured the playful photograph from "a French hotel room" rather than taking the snap at the star's sprawling Idaho estate.

© Instagram Scout shared a candid photo of Demi in a bedroom

Regardless, the photo gives a rare insight into the mom-of-three's relatable life away from the cameras. Beside the bed, a cluttered side table can be seen laden with charging cables, books, a bottle of water, an empty coffee cup and TV remotes.

In the background, clothes appear to be strewn across the floor in what looks to be an en suite. Aside from the relatable clutter, Demi's bedroom space looked incredibly chic, complete with a sizeable velvet headboard and ornate Art Deco furnishings.

Demi Moore's Idaho home

© Instagram Demi showed off her outdoorsy side as she went barefoot in the garden

Demi's Idaho estate is one of the most precious in her property portfolio.

She bought the home following her divorce from her first husband Bruce – who also had a property in the state's Sun Valley area – and continued to raise her daughters, Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout, there.

© Instagram Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis, and Louetta Isley Thomas captured in a photograph taken by Rumer Willis at the family home in Idaho, shared on Instagram

While she rarely shares images from inside the property, The Substance actress often shares outdoorsy snaps of her daughters and granddaughter enjoying the whimsical woodland that surrounds the property.

In one photograph shared in September 2022, Demi revealed just how spacious her property is, with the background showing off the acres upon acres of land that her home sits on, as well as some impressive features such as a cement bridge built over a serene river that goes through the property.