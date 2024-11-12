Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Demi Moore's iconic transformation over the years — from androgynous crop to ultra-long tresses
Young Demi Moore v Demi Moore now

The Substance star's best looks

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Demi Moore celebrated her 62nd birthday, which meant that friends, family and fans marked the day in the best way possible. They celebrated the actress's most iconic looks over the years!

Her three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, shared a number of throwback photos of the star which showed off her best looks over the years as well as more sentimental moments of the family.

WATCH: How Demi Moore Is Still Age-Defying In Her 60s

The actress has a lot to be proud of this year, following the success of her film The Substance, setting her back on the map as one of the hottest names in Hollywood. She's also seen success on TV screens, with a starring role in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, and a highly-anticipated role in Taylor Sheridan's Landman.

Here are Demi's most iconic looks over the years.

1/9

Demi Moore, fresh-faced at the start of her career© Ron Galella

Classic 80s look

Demi got her start in 1981 while working for General Hospital, and one of the earliest photos of her from that time shows her keeping things simple in a low key look incredibly fitting for the time. As she attended the Carousel Ball Benefiting the Children's Diabetes Foundation, she wore a classic formal gown for that time, with puffed sleeves and a pleated long skirt.

2/9

Demi Moore's headshot for General Hospital in 1981© Erik Hein

Retro soap opera star

In headshots for General Hospital, Demi looked like a soap opera queen with perfectly blow dried, big 80s hair with bouncing bangs and strong eye makeup. She paired the look with a simple white turtleneck for the ultimate casual look.

3/9

Demi Moore holds a cigarette in a scene from the film 'St. Elmo's Fire', 1985.© Archive Photos

Prom queen dream

Arguably, Demi became a household name when she was named as a member of the Brat Pack while filming St. Elmo's Fire. In one iconic moment, Demi's character Jules dons an incredible pink strapless dress complete with a thick string of pearls and a pair of black long sleeved gloves — a look fit for a prom queen.

4/9

Demi kissing Ghost Patrick Swayze in 1990© CBS Photo Archive

Androgynous crop

As Demi started getting taken more seriously in her career as an actress, she shocked many by cutting her hair uber short around the time she had her first daughter Rumer. Keeping the strong bangs, Demi's new crop accentuated her striking features.

5/9

Demi Moore talking on walkie talkie in a scene from the film 'G.I. Jane', 1997. © Archive Photos

Bold and bald

For G.I. Jane, Demi sported a completely shaven look in an epic part of the Ridley Scott film, a look which certainly gained attention.

6/9

Demi Moore during 17th Annual CFDA Awards at JP Morgan Atrium in New York City, New York, United States. © Kevin.Mazur

Serious bob

In the late 90s, the actress was clearly growing out her hair following years of wearing a pixie cut. She opted for a short bob that skimmed her jaw, often opting for dark clothes for a serious look.

7/9

Demi's iconic 90s look© Trevor Gillespie

Long wavy tresses

It didn't take long for Demi to return to her long dark hair look, as she began wearing her hair around her shoulders. She wore iconic 90s looks, including a see-through black shirt paired with a pair of black pants for a sultry look.

8/9

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore during AFI Fest 2006 Black Tie Opening Night Gala and US Premiere of Emilio Estevez's "Bobby" © Steve Granitz

Noughties queen

After her marriage ended with Bruce Willis, Demi entered the noughties in a relationship with Ashton Kutcher - and her sense of style similarly skewed to fit in with the era. From boho neutral dresses to shift dresses, Demi always managed to look chic.

9/9

Demi Moore dazzles in blue sequins with mermaid long hair© Victor Boyko

Her iconic ultra-long hair

With hair that skims her waist, it's possible that Demi is in her most iconic era yet. Dressed by Brad Goreski, the actress always looks on trend, whether she's sporting a dazzling blue sequined dress or a gray suit.

