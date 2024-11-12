Demi Moore's iconic transformation over the years — from androgynous crop to ultra-long tresses

Demi Moore celebrated her 62nd birthday, which meant that friends, family and fans marked the day in the best way possible. They celebrated the actress's most iconic looks over the years!

Her three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, shared a number of throwback photos of the star which showed off her best looks over the years as well as more sentimental moments of the family.

WATCH: How Demi Moore Is Still Age-Defying In Her 60s

The actress has a lot to be proud of this year, following the success of her film The Substance, setting her back on the map as one of the hottest names in Hollywood. She's also seen success on TV screens, with a starring role in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, and a highly-anticipated role in Taylor Sheridan's Landman.

Here are Demi's most iconic looks over the years.

1/ 9 © Ron Galella Classic 80s look Demi got her start in 1981 while working for General Hospital, and one of the earliest photos of her from that time shows her keeping things simple in a low key look incredibly fitting for the time. As she attended the Carousel Ball Benefiting the Children's Diabetes Foundation, she wore a classic formal gown for that time, with puffed sleeves and a pleated long skirt.



2/ 9 © Erik Hein Retro soap opera star In headshots for General Hospital, Demi looked like a soap opera queen with perfectly blow dried, big 80s hair with bouncing bangs and strong eye makeup. She paired the look with a simple white turtleneck for the ultimate casual look.

3/ 9 © Archive Photos Prom queen dream Arguably, Demi became a household name when she was named as a member of the Brat Pack while filming St. Elmo's Fire. In one iconic moment, Demi's character Jules dons an incredible pink strapless dress complete with a thick string of pearls and a pair of black long sleeved gloves — a look fit for a prom queen.



4/ 9 © CBS Photo Archive Androgynous crop As Demi started getting taken more seriously in her career as an actress, she shocked many by cutting her hair uber short around the time she had her first daughter Rumer. Keeping the strong bangs, Demi's new crop accentuated her striking features.



5/ 9 © Archive Photos Bold and bald For G.I. Jane, Demi sported a completely shaven look in an epic part of the Ridley Scott film, a look which certainly gained attention.

6/ 9 © Kevin.Mazur Serious bob In the late 90s, the actress was clearly growing out her hair following years of wearing a pixie cut. She opted for a short bob that skimmed her jaw, often opting for dark clothes for a serious look.



7/ 9 © Trevor Gillespie Long wavy tresses It didn't take long for Demi to return to her long dark hair look, as she began wearing her hair around her shoulders. She wore iconic 90s looks, including a see-through black shirt paired with a pair of black pants for a sultry look.



8/ 9 © Steve Granitz Noughties queen After her marriage ended with Bruce Willis, Demi entered the noughties in a relationship with Ashton Kutcher - and her sense of style similarly skewed to fit in with the era. From boho neutral dresses to shift dresses, Demi always managed to look chic.

