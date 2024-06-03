Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dylan Dreyer's 3 sons' modest shared bedroom in NYC apartment could be a playhouse
Dylan Dreyer's 3 sons' shared bedroom in NYC apartment could be a playhouse

The Today meteorologist shared a relatable video from her family apartment

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Dylan Dreyer may look preened to perfection on the Today Show, but she has shared the behind-the-scenes reality of home life with her three sons.

The meteorologist, 42, lives in a New York apartment with her husband Brian Fichera and their sons Calvin, seven, Oliver, four, and two-year-old Rusty. The little boys all share the same bedroom, which Dylan transformed in her relatable video.

Photo shared by Dylan Dreyer on Instagram September 30, 2023 of her with her husband and their three sons Calvin, Oliver and Russell taking a selfie while celebrating Russell's second birthday.© Instagram
The family live in New York

The doting mother navigated a path around her boys as they rolled around on the floor while she climbed up the triple bunkbeds to dress them with fresh sports-themed bedding covered with footballs, basketballs and more. See the video below…

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer shows off her three sons' shared bedroom in relatable clip

The rest of the room follows a blue and white theme, with lots of storage cabinets for their clothes, glow-in-the-dark stars on the ceiling and a colourful rug adding warmth to the space.

Rusty previously slept on a cot in the corner of the room while Dylan's eldest sons shared regular bunk beds. The new set-up not only prioritises space but also allows her youngest to feel included in the sleeping arrangements.

dylan dreyer kids room© Instagram
The room previously featured a cot for Rusty

Commenting on the limited space in their family home, she previously wrote on Instagram: "'You have to move,' they said. 'You'll never fit in your apartment,' they said. 'Time for a bigger place,' they said. This is how you do it in NYC. I think they all fit just fine…for now. #nycliving #my3sons #roommates."

Dylan told HELLO! she loves being a mother, but she has no plans to expand her family in the future.

Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera and their sons
Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera don't plan to expand their family

"I think I've maxed out now," she said with a chuckle before admitting: "I wish I had started having kids sooner because I really love everything about kids.

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

The number three also holds a special place in Dylan and Brian's hearts. She explained: "When we decided to have children, I used to always want three. I grew up with two brothers, my husband is one of three. Three just feels right for us now."

Dylan Dreyer shared a look inside her huge open-plan kitchen at her vacation home© Instagram
Dylan Dreyer has a huge open-plan kitchen at her beachside vacation home

When they're not spending time in their New York City pad, the family travels to the beach for weekends and holidays. Dylan and her husband have a beautiful beachside property on New York's South Shore which boasts sea views and plenty of space for her sons to play.

