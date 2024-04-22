Princess Beatrice's stepson's unusual sleeping arrangement at mother Dara's London rental home

As an architect and interior expert, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex Dara Huang has created a home that strikes the perfect balance between modern and period, from unique light fittings and mirrored TVs to large sash windows.

But one rarely-seen part of the Kensington property that breaks the mould is her son Wolfie's bedroom, which is much more jazzy and does not follow the same opulent theme. Dara shared a rare peek inside the Minecraft-themed room in a bed selfie, as she opened up about her unique sleeping arrangement with her only child.

© Instagram The architect and interior designer shares her son's bedroom

After enjoying dinner at The Bailey's Hotel, Dara and Woflie – whose real name is Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi,– headed home for an early night. "That was fun now time for bed. I sleep with my son in his Minecraft room, it's so comfy," she confessed.

Wolfie was snuggled under a large duvet with a Minecraft-themed cover, as well as soft blue and black blankets. Dressed in blue and white striped pyjamas, his mother sat up in bed to capture a selfie in the mirrored wardrobes, which sat next to a full bookshelf.

© Instagram Seven-year-old Wolfie has a Minecraft-themed bedroom

Minecraft allows players to explore a three-dimensional world of infinite terrain and build structures from materials and tools they discover. In keeping with the theme, the rest of the room features a fireplace and colourful walls – the bottom boasts green squares like the grass in the virtual world of the game, while the top is ombre blue with white blocks missing to mimic the sky.

WATCH: How Wolfie is taking after his mother with his artistic skills

Her decision to sleep next to her son is not driven by a lack of space; she previously shared a peek inside her neutral bedroom in 2021. While modelling wedding guest outfits, Dara stood inside a room decorated with white walls, cream carpets and a giant mirror where Dara took her selfies.

A bed topped with white sheets and a blue blanket could be seen in the background, next to a dressing table positioned in front of the large windows that flood the space with natural light.

She is an advocate of rearranging your furniture, which she demonstrated in her own home. She told House Beautiful in 2023 that she made the controversial decision to put her bed in front of her window.

© Instagram Dara Huang and Wolfie live in Kensington

"It's an internal view where I'm looking at another building," she began, adding: I've moved quite a lot and I've always had a nice view out of my bedroom window. But right now, because the view wasn't great and the layout of the room was a bit awkward, I pushed my bed against the window.

"So, instead of seeing someone's garden and the back of a building, all I see is the sunlight coming in, which is really nice. And then, in front of the bed, there's a fireplace which is a nice view. Making it comfy is key."

Meanwhile, the living room features a linen cream sofa with a Hermes blanket, a cowhide rug, and an exposed cream bookshelf, and the kitchen was described as "like a Japanese restaurant" with stainless steel cabinets, black worktops and mirrored walls.

© Instagram Dara Huang's home follows a neutral colour scheme

She shares the home with her son Christopher, who is Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's only child from his previous relationship with Dara. The pair were previously engaged but they broke it off in 2018, the same year the property developer began a relationship with Beatrice.

The pair got engaged in September 2019 in Italy and wed in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in May 2020, where little Wolfie was his father's best man and a page boy.

Now, Edoardo and Beatrice are also parents to Sienna and live in the Cotswolds, but both Dara and Edoardo have made it clear they continue to co-parent Wolfie.

