Kim Kardashian has a property portfolio worth well over $150 million – including her main $60 million family home – however, it appears that her daughter, North, isn't as impressed by the finer things in life as her mom.

During the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', the 43-year-old Skims founder revealed a major change to the 10-year-old's living situation when she discussed her ex-husband, Kanye West's new home.

Kanye moved out of his former marital home following the couple's split in 2021 but instead of making a permanent relocation to another sprawling property, he now lives in an apartment with his new wife, Bianca Censori, 28.

Kim revealed that the rapper has ditched the luxury amenities that North is accustomed to living with her mom – and it sounds like she prefers her dad's less extravagant way of living.

"North, she'll go to her dad's, she'll be like, 'Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny. He doesn't have a chef. He doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment," Kim said on the show.

"And she'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment,'" she added.

However, while North may prefer her dad's house because he doesn't employ extra supervision for her, his apartment is hardly basic. Kanye and his wife live in a luxury building in West Hollywood that costs them $20,000 a month.

Their new abode comes with a "heated pool, rooftop cafe, private cinema, valet, a bar and lounge area and 24-hour concierge service," according to Page Six.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Kanye West and Bianca Censori live in an apartment in West Hollywood

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye bought their family home in Calabasas for $20 million back in 2014, but after extensive renovations, it is now said to be worth $60 million, according to Kris Jenner.

Kanye worked with Axel Vervoordt to design the interiors for the home, which Kim previously described as a "minimal monastery" in its style. The pared-back décor is white, cream, and gray throughout, with wooden accents, including in the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living room.

Following their divorce, Kim paid Kanye $23 million for his share of the mansion, where she continues to live with their children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Alongside her main home, Kim owns several other properties, including a custom-built holiday home in Palm Springs and a "glass-and-wood lake house" in a secret location.

Her most recent purchase is a $70.4 million Malibu home that previously belonged to supermodel Cindy Crawford. The incredible home spans 7,450 square feet and is designed to take advantage of the beautiful views, with several terraces and expansive decks ideal for entertaining.

The house boasts a living room, den, dining area, and gourmet kitchen with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open out to a wraparound deck with a fire pit. The master suite has dual spa-like bathrooms and a walk-in closet, along with its own fireplace and sitting area, while another bedroom has its own private entrance, bathroom, and kitchen.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, other impressive facilities include a gym, media room, tennis courts and an outdoor pool and spa complete with a cabana with its own fireplace, all with dreamy sea views.

