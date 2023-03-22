What King Charles' secret party den at Highgrove House is really like His Majesty and Queen Consort Camilla have a secret underground room at their country retreat

Royal residences are full of secret rooms and hidden features, like Buckingham Palace's incognito door and many panic rooms and it turns out King Charles' countryside retreat is no different.

Highgrove House is located in the tranquil Gloucestershire countryside but there's a secret part to the property that is not so tranquil.

In Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, he details everything about an underground room called Club H.

When Harry and William were growing up they partied in an underground bunker

"Many assumed the H stood for Harry, but in fact it stood for Highgrove," Harry explained. He went on to detail: "The basement had once been a bomb shelter," but it had been decorated with "a Persian rug, red Moroccan sofas, wooden table, electric dartboard".

Harry loved the privacy of the windowless space. "Club H was the perfect hideout for a teenager, but especially this teenager. When I wanted peace, Club H provided. When I wanted mischief, Club H was the safest place to act out," he explained. "When I wanted solitude, what better than a bomb shelter in the middle of the British countryside? Willy felt the same. I often thought he seemed more at peace down there than anywhere else on earth."

Highgrove has a secret underground den

It is unknown whether the monarch has retired the party room now that his sons are grown up or if he chooses to use it for parties of his own.

The rest of Highgrove is very serene with idyllic grounds and beautiful interiors.

NEWS: King Charles' spring update from Buckingham Palace leaves fans divided

In the early years when Charles first moved to Highgrove, it was said to have little more than a neglected kitchen garden and some pastureland, but under his watchful eye, it has been transformed beyond recognition.

Charles takes pride in his idyllic garden

The dreamy outdoor space is something Charles is extremely proud of, and it gets showcased on public tours during the summer months.

One of the outdoor rooms that has been created has a stunning mosaic-tiled fountain at its centre. Vibrant florals and greenery are planted around either side, while the walled surround creates a peaceful place to escape and unwind.

LISTEN: What Prince William and Kate are really like behind the scenes

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.