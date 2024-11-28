Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home is a fairytale castle in unearthed clip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in a jaw-dropping mega mansion in Montecito with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and at HELLO! HQ we absolutely love seeing glimpses of it.

While the Sussexes like to keep lowkey and only occasionally offer up new peeks inside the private residence, it was showcased in great detail when they let cameras into their home for their eponymously named Netflix show, Harry & Meghan in 2022.

During the limited series, we pored over Lilibet's adorable nursery and the family's stunning sprawling garden, but did you miss the Sussex's private tower? The very royal feature was shown in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in the final episode of the docuseries.

© Netflix A still from the very quick shot of Prince Harry's private tower

Although they do not live in a castle or a palace, their US home was modelled to look like a grand chateau. In fact, the £11 million home in Montecito is known as Chateau of Riven Rock.

Their entranceway is equally as grand as the couple's stone property is covered in sprawling ivy, giving it a postcard-perfect exterior and there are double wooden doors which lead into their home. Either side of the doorway are two large pots with trees in, adding to the wonderfully welcoming feel.

Their property is stunning inside and out

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed that she and Harry fell in love with the property instantly. "We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free." We couldn't agree more!

The family house also boasts a wine cellar, a games room and a vast outdoor swimming pool. Celebrity neighbours in the A-list enclave include Oprah Winfrey and Katy Perry who both often spend time with the royal couple.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan's home office was another space shown in their Netflix docuseries

It is believed Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi have plans to put their neighbouring residence up for sale and flee to the UK, after Donald Trump's election win.

Ellen was pictured visiting Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson's pub in the Cotswolds earlier this month with Portia, further confirming their desire to settle in the English countryside. If they do choose here, they will be able to call Victoria and David Beckham neighbours as they have an incredible Cotswolds bolthole.

© Jon Kopaloff, Getty Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi are reportedly moving

Ellen is well known for her love of restoring and flipping homes, many of which have been in the Montecito neighbourhood, but watch this space!