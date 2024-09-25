Who are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's staff at $14m mansion?

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is currently surrounded by reports alleging her "terrible" behaviour towards staff, but while the Duchess has not spoken out about the controversy, many former employees have spoken out about their positive experiences. We delve deeper into the employees she has at her massive $14 million mansion in Montecito…

Unlike Prince William and Princess Kate who are senior royals and have their staff members publicly detailed, the Sussexes keep their employees under wraps.

WATCH: Prince Harry speaks about 'five children'

However, in her tell-all cover story for The Cut in 2022, Meghan allowed a reporter into her private home, Chateau of Riven Rock, and inadvertently revealed a few of the people who work for her.

As the scene is set in the opening few paragraphs of the feature by Allison P Davis, it reads: "An invisible hand has lit a Soho House–branded rose-water candle," suggesting they have a housekeeper who takes care of such tasks for the family. With nine bedrooms, a games room and a wine cellar, we wouldn't be surprised if a housekeeper or two are required to help keep the place orderly.

© Instagram Meghan Markle pictured in the grand entrance of her home

Another line of the piece reads: "Meghan stops to point out two massive Dr. Seussian palm trees, dead center on a lawn so verdant it’s better not to consider the water bill." Plus, given the glimpses we've seen of their vast garden on Netflix, it is certain a gardener would be on hand to keep the grounds looking pristine.

The Sussexes have an amazing property

What about any security keeping the family safe? Prince Harry has always been concerned about the safety of his wife and children and that is one of his reasons for not frequently travelling back to the UK.

© Photo: Netflix The family have an impressive garden

For The Cut interview, Allison accompanied the Duchess on the school run, and it was divulged that the family had extra security on hand.

"At a stoplight, she reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner," the writer said.

The couple have a private games room

It would seem logical that as well as having security during car trips, there would be a presence around their property too, which is in an exclusive enclave in the hills.

The kids reportedly have a nanny

Another employee is mentioned in Allison's article and that's hired help for the children. "Lilibet, unsmiling with watchful bright-blue eyes, is brought out by her nanny," she wrote.

It is believed the family do not have a live-in nanny, instead someone who comes to and from their property in order to look after the kids.

Lorren was the couple's former nanny

Their former nanny, Lorren Khumalo, who was hired in the UK when the couple first had Archie, did not relocate with the family when they moved stateside.