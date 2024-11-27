Prince Harry's shocking move claim you missed: 'That's why I'm living in another country'

It's been over three years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK for a new life across the pond. In that time the Duke of Sussex has made a few comments regarding his reasons to step down from his royal duties and relocate his entire family, but did you miss this shocking confession?

In Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, he exclaimed: "That's why I'm living in another country," and it was when discussing the palace's communications teams. "The comms team always try and outdo each other," he said. Harry was reading a story that had come out about him and his wife, and the source was reportedly his brother Prince William's aide.



WATCH: Prince Harry reveals why he moved to the US

"It's your brother, I'm not going to say anything about your brother. But it's so obvious," said Meghan in the tense clip.

The Duke has voiced his gripe over strained relationship with his brother in his tell-all book, Spare. He even goes so far as to call William his "beloved brother and arch-nemesis".

© Netflix The Duke has been open about his estranged relationship with his brother

Harry and Meghan's idyllic fortress in Montecito, Santa Barbara, was settled upon for privacy too.

When speaking to The Cut, Meghan surfaced her concerns over safety and privacy if they remained in the UK.

© Netflix Prince Harry invited cameras into his beautiful home

The interviewer, Allison P. Davis, wrote: "Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the UK, she'd never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures."

Meghan said: "Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child."

© Netflix Meghan Markle had privacy concerns in the UK

The couple now live in a glittering celebrity enclave, so seeing famous faces in the area isn't unusual. Harry and Meghan have a whole host of celebrity neighbours including the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Their $14.5 million mansion has an array of spectacular property features like seven bedrooms, a home office, a gym, a wine cellar and a magical garden complete with a swimming pool and a playhouse for their kids.

© Netflix The family have a stunning residence

Fans were invited to see inside the doors of their impressive home during the hit Netflix show, and this included beautiful family moments like Prince Harry and Archie in the garden and the father-son's bike ride.