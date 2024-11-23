Amanda Holden displays toned abs in tiny crop top and mermaid skirt

Amanda Holden oozed glamour on the Royal Variety red carpet last night as she donned a figure-hugging green co-ord.

© Getty Images Amanda exuded chic in a sparkly co-ord

The Britain's Got Talent judge paired a glitzy long-sleeved crop top embellished with jewels and detailed with structured, sophisticated shoulders with a dramatic floor-length mermaid skirt.

The dazzling look showcased the presenter's toned physique, while her blonde locks were kept effortlessly straight in a sleek style. Amanda amped up the chic through a smokey brown eye and pink glossy lip. As usual, her complexion was kept natural and glowing through subtle bronzer and a pinch of rouge.

© Getty Images Amanda and Alan co-hosted the Royal Variety Performance this year

Television personality Bradley Walsh was replaced as the host of this year's Royal Variety Performance by Amanda and comedian Alan Carr. It was the first time since 2019 that the programme featured a hosting duo.

The Heart FM breakfast host was delighted with the opportunity to host the star-studded show. "It truly is such an honour to be hosting the Royal Variety Performance this year. I'm still pinching myself!," she said.

She added: "This is a dream job and Alan is a true friend; we are already bursting with ideas and excitement. It's going to be such a fun night!

"I've worked on Britain's Got Talent for 18 years and have been so proud watching all our winners perform for the Royal family.

"This year will be no different, so in the words of Sydnie Christmas, let's av it!"

Alan previously hosted the event back in 2021, but nevertheless shared his excitement to take the helm alongside his 'television wife'. He said: "To be able to host this magical evening with my best friend and TV wife Amanda Holden is the icing on the cake for me."

After the red carpet, Amanda slipped into a sophisticated number to present the show and greet King Charles III. The TV sweetheart stunned in a floor-length Khaled and Marwin couture metallic gown. The Lurex garment, which costs over £3,000, featured a strapless neckline with large sharp accents and a fitted bodice.

© Getty Images The duo were photographed laughing with King Charles III

Amanda and Alan have previously shared the screen in their BBC renovation series Amanda & Alan's Italian Job. Their natural and humorous chemistry proved them a compatible partnership and earned them the Royal Variety job.

Britain's Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas was joined by Strictly's Dave Arch and The Royal Variety Orchestra for her spectacular performance. The stage was also graced by the cast of the new musical The Devil Wears Prada, with Elton John and David Furnish singing an iconic number.

Other notable performances came from the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical Starlight Express and a medley from Cameron Mackintosh's production of the award-winning musical Oliver!.