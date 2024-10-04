Amanda Holden unveils sentimental wall of never-before-seen photos featuring daughters Lexi and Hollie in £7 million Surrey home

Amanda Holden's glittering Surrey mansion is truly the family abode of dreams.

With a giant swimming pool in her gargantuan garden, a home gym that rivals the country's most exclusive health clubs, and a decadent marble kitchen at the heart of the humongous property, it's safe to say we would happily move in, given the opportunity.

On Thursday, the BGT judge showed off a rather sentimental area of her sprawling abode with a candid video on Instagram. The clip, which you can see in full below, showcased Amanda's large upstairs hallway.

On the taupe-hued wall were dozens of special family photos, featuring her beautiful lookalike daughters, Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12, all taken in black and white in chunky black frames.

Captioning the post, she penned: "A wall filled with LOVE [red love heart emoji]. @stylesisters helped create my dream gallery wall. Every picture holds a memory and tells a story. It's so lovely to finally have our favourites framed and up! Thanks, Greig (@thelogicalchoicestudio) #boughtandpaidfor just thrilled. Hold on to your loved ones. Time bloody flies."

© Instagram Amanda's stunning home is the stuff of dreams

The sentimental wall got the seal of approval from celebrity interior designer Kelly Hoppen, who was one of the first to leave a comment, writing: "LOVE," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Other celebrity pals of the TV star also couldn't get enough of the heartfelt home addition. Tess Daly and Nadia Sawalha both replied: "Love this."

The special family wall will likely be even more meaningful after Amanda's eldest daughter, Lexi, left the family home and headed off to university last month.

Taking to her Instagram once again, Amanda wrote, "New beginnings. So excited for our girl. And just like that… she’s off," sharing several photographs of her model daughter.

© Instagram Amanda shared a beautiful photograph of her daughter Lexi, 18, before she headed off to university

The former West End star previously spoke openly about her teenage daughter, Lexi, leaving home for the first time, sharing mixed feelings on the major change to the family dynamic.

"I want her to live the biggest life she can live," Amanda told HELLO!, adding: "So I'll have to say goodbye. But children always come back."

© Getty Images Amanda got emotional over Lexi's departure

She was also seen breaking down in tears during an episode of her programme with comedian Alan Carr, Amanda & Alan's Italian Job, when discussing her children flying the nest.

"They say you have 18 summers, and then you're lucky to see them. It's so terrible because you wish so much of it away when you're a busy parent. And then you turn around, and they're not even there," she said during the programme.