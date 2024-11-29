Amanda Owen's son Reuben's 'reflection' on 2,000-acre farm with ex Clive

Amanda Owen, 50, and Clive Owen, 69, are often joined by their son Reuben, one of nine kids, to help out on the family farm Ravenseat.

While most photos show the 21-year-old Reuben: Life in the Dales star getting stuck into chores such as rounding up stock and fertilising soil, he was photographed in a calm, candid moment his mother called "reflection."

Leaning across the back of one of the horses, Reuben was dressed in bright orange reflective overalls gazing out into the distance.

"A moment to reflect and then time to kick up your heels," wrote the Yorkshire Shepherdess, who went on to add a video of the horses running through the farm's 2,000-acre grounds.

The family, including Amanda's estranged husband Clive, have been back on our screens as they work to rebuild Anty John's cottage on their farm.

© Bruce Adams/ANL/Shutterstock Clive and Amanda share nine children

Our Yorkshire Farm stars Amanda and Clive will continue sharing a peek inside their unique home and co-parenting set-up with their kids Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clementine and Nancy as they return for a second series next year.

The pair announced their separation in June 2022 after 22 years of marriage, but Amanda shut down any possibility of a reconciliation.

© LORNA ROACH The Our Yorkshire Farm stars split in 2022

"If you've gone through a separation, there's a reason you separated. And it's usually because you're not getting on. Who wants that?" she told The Sunday Times.

Speaking of working closely with her ex, she added: "We're just getting on with it. We bicker. We argue. There's no romance. But we're all right with each other. And that's a blessing.

Reuben often helps out at Ravenseat

"We're here and we've got a joint mission. It's about securing the future of the farm, the children."

Reuben confirmed that his future involved farming, telling Farmer's Guardian: "My ultimate goal, once I have enough diggers going, is to have my own farm around here.

© Instagram Reuben plans to go into farming as a career

"I definitely want to carry on farming and I appreciate it more since I have not been around the farm as much.

"It is lovely; it is the place I want to be."

