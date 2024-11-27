Amanda Owen's concerns over 'tough' future with estranged husband Clive and nine kids

Amanda and Clive Owen, who split back in 2022, are currently working hard together, alongside their nine children, to build their dream family home in Yorkshire. The farmhouse renovation has come with its ups and downs, including sleepless nights, and now, Amanda's thoughts have turned to the future.

Speaking to The Times, the Yorkshire Shepherdess opened up about her own opinions regarding the controversial farmers' taxes (where farms with assets of £1 million will now pay 20 per cent inheritance tax).

"[This will] affect the kind of farms that people like to see, the family farms," says Amanda. "People look at farms and they see the Land Rover, they see the farmhouse, they see the land, and they think, 'Oh, they've got it made.' They don't realise the reality."

While the tax issue won't affect them at Ravenseat, as it's a rental farm, the industry in general is under growing pressure. It's "getting really tough," she admits. "You're supposed to be a food producer. You're supposed to be the guardian of the land. You’re supposed to be battling climate change. You feel like whatever you do, there's somebody saying, 'No, you shouldn't be doing it like that'."

© LORNA ROACH The former couple are restoring Anty Johns Farm

Despite what Amanda predicts as "hard times" ahead, she puts all her focus on the day-to-day running of the farm. Fans love receiving updates online from Amanda and her brood of busy kids.

The family's show Our Farm Next Door, which recently aired, was a huge hit with viewers and many were delighted to learn that it will return in the new year.

© LORNA ROACH Amanda Owen has fears for the future of farming

"It's come a long way, but it has got a long way to go as well," said Amanda as the final episode of their series drew to a close.

Amanda's representatives confirmed the rumours on Facebook, writing: "Morning all! Yes, it's true! Our Farm Next Door will be back for a second series next year. So you'll be able to keep up to date with the progress being made at Anty John's, as well as the comings and goings on the farm.

© Instagram Amanda's children help with the farm work

"We don't have the TX dates for the next series yet, but as soon as those are confirmed, we'll post the details here. Thanks so much for your support for the Owen family this past five weeks and do please keep spreading the word about the show. You can now watch all five episodes on the Channel 4 Streamer. Jo x."