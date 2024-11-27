Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amanda Owen's concerns over 'tough' future at £200k farmhouse with estranged husband Clive
Subscribe
Amanda Owen's concerns over 'tough' future at £200k farmhouse with estranged husband Clive
amanda owen selfie on farm© Photo: Instagram

Amanda Owen's concerns over 'tough' future with estranged husband Clive and nine kids

The Our Yorkshire Farm star is thinking about her family and their future

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
14 minutes ago
Share this:

Amanda and Clive Owen, who split back in 2022, are currently working hard together, alongside their nine children, to build their dream family home in Yorkshire. The farmhouse renovation has come with its ups and downs, including sleepless nights, and now, Amanda's thoughts have turned to the future.

Speaking to The Times, the Yorkshire Shepherdess opened up about her own opinions regarding the controversial farmers' taxes (where farms with assets of £1 million will now pay 20 per cent inheritance tax).

WATCH: Amanda Owen admits sleepless nights over home build

"[This will] affect the kind of farms that people like to see, the family farms," says Amanda. "People look at farms and they see the Land Rover, they see the farmhouse, they see the land, and they think, 'Oh, they've got it made.' They don't realise the reality."

While the tax issue won't affect them at Ravenseat, as it's a rental farm, the industry in general is under growing pressure. It's "getting really tough," she admits. "You're supposed to be a food producer. You're supposed to be the guardian of the land. You’re supposed to be battling climate change. You feel like whatever you do, there's somebody saying, 'No, you shouldn't be doing it like that'."

Amanda and Clive are working together to restore Anty John's Farm© LORNA ROACH
The former couple are restoring Anty Johns Farm

Despite what Amanda predicts as "hard times" ahead, she puts all her focus on the day-to-day running of the farm. Fans love receiving updates online from Amanda and her brood of busy kids.

The family's show Our Farm Next Door, which recently aired, was a huge hit with viewers and many were delighted to learn that it will return in the new year.

Amanda Owen Photographed at Ravenseat Farm© LORNA ROACH
Amanda Owen has fears for the future of farming

"It's come a long way, but it has got a long way to go as well," said Amanda as the final episode of their series drew to a close.

Amanda's representatives confirmed the rumours on Facebook, writing: "Morning all! Yes, it's true! Our Farm Next Door will be back for a second series next year. So you'll be able to keep up to date with the progress being made at Anty John's, as well as the comings and goings on the farm.

Amanda Owen with a young girl in coats© Instagram
Amanda's children help with the farm work

"We don't have the TX dates for the next series yet, but as soon as those are confirmed, we'll post the details here. Thanks so much for your support for the Owen family this past five weeks and do please keep spreading the word about the show. You can now watch all five episodes on the Channel 4 Streamer. Jo x."

 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage.

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More