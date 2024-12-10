Inside Jay-Z's relationship with Beyoncé's mum, Tina, and sister, Solange — family feuds to fiercely protective

Jay-Z has been at the centre of major allegations over the previous few weeks. The rapper still has the support of his wife, Beyoncé, joining the star and their daughter, Blue Ivy, on the red carpet for the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King.

The family put on a united front at Monday evening's event, with Tina Knowles also joining them on the red carpet. However, Jay-Z's relationship with Queen Bey's family is a little more checkered.

Tina Knowles

After the allegations against Jay-Z emerged, Tina reportedly liked a post of a report on the accusations. However, the fashion designer refuted the claims, saying that her account had been "hacked".

In an Instagram post, she said: "I was hacked! As you all know, I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me!" In her caption, she added: "Please stop playing with me!!!! 'No weapon formed against my family shall prosper'."

Tina has previously defended her son-in-law against criticism, recalling in 2022 during a chat with People magazine how she was a confronted by a woman who was against the rapper's marriage to Beyoncé.

After the woman labelled Jay-Z as a "gangster rapper", Tina responded: "And I said, 'Yes, you assume, but you really should go and do some research on it because, no, he's a CEO of a record label… He's a very good person. He gives, he helps people.'"

On Father's Day, she was full of praise for the father-of-three, saying: "To my two son in-laws. Two of the best dads to do it. I am so blessed to see you both in action with my grandbabies."

Solange Knowles

Although Jay-Z has described Solange as his "sister" and said the pair have a "great" relationship, the duo were involved in a fight at the 2014 Met Gala.

Solange was seen hitting the rapper inside an elevator with a member of security intervening while Beyoncé tried to stand between her husband and sister.

The trio later addressed the incident in a joint statement to the Associated Press, but did not reveal what led to the altercation. "As a result of the public release of the elevator security footage from Monday, May 5th, there has been a great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident. But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it," it read.

"Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other, and we have moved forward as a united family.

"The reports of Solange being intoxicated or displaying erratic behaviour throughout that evening are simply false. At the end of the day, families have problems, and we're no different. We love each other, and above all, we are family. We've put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same."

Speaking to Lucky in August 2014, Solange simply said: "What's important is that my family and I are all good. What we had to say collectively was in the statement that we put out, and we all feel at peace with that."

Reflecting on the incident on Rap Radar in 2017, Jay-Z commented: "We've always had a great relationship. We had one disagreement, ever. Before and after, we've been cool. She's like my sister. I will protect her. That's my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period."

What has Jay-Z been accused of?

The 55-year-old rapper and business mogul, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has been accused alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs of assaulting a 13-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

The allegations were brought forward by a woman referred to as Jane Doe, who filed the original lawsuit in October, naming P Diddy as a defendant.

An amended complaint, filed on December 8, added Jay-Z to the case. The lawsuit accuses the two men of attacking the minor at a New York City residence during the afterparty, while another unnamed female celebrity allegedly looked on.

Jay-Z responded to the allegations in a lengthy and impassioned statement shared on Roc Nation's X (formerly Twitter) account, vehemently denying any wrongdoing and condemning the lawsuit as a "blackmail attempt".

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!" he wrote. "Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."