Zara and Mike Tindall's endless estate is a winter wonderland in unearthed video

Zara and Mike Tindall might spend Christmas Day at Sandringham with fellow senior members of the royal family, but their home in the Gloucestershire countryside is the perfect place to embrace the exciting build-up to the big day.

The couple, who are parents to three children, Mia, ten, Lena, six, and Lucas, three, live at Aston Farm, a luxury bolthole close to Princess Anne's abode, Gatcombe Park, on the Gatcombe Estate.

Fortunately for them, they have space in abundance and acres of land to enjoy the great outdoors in the winter months, and in one unearthed video that Mike has previously shared, it looks even more magical when it snows.

© Getty Images Mike and Zara enjoy the snowy season

The former England rugby player shared the glimpse of his snow day on his social media, with a caption that read: "Gloucestershire countryside looking good!! Great afternoon messing around in the snow!". Watch the festive clip below.

As Mike panned the camera across the rolling hills, endless fields were shown draped in sheets of white, with trees and shrubbery covered in dustings of snowflakes, making the entire outdoor area resemble a Christmas card.

Mike and Zara, who wed in 2011, are lucky to have plenty of room at their farmhouse to host festive functions during the holiday season.

There are plenty of bedrooms at their home where guests can stay, as well as reception rooms, a cinema room, a conservatory and their outhouse which is affectionately called "the party barn".

How Zara and Mike Tindall spend Christmas

Zara and Mike join their extended family at Sandringham.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla leading the royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day in 2023

As per royal tradition, the couple walk with Zara's mother, Princess Anne, as well as other senior royals including King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to St Mary Magdalene Church, close to the Sandringham Estate.

The royals gather at the sprawling royal residence on Christmas Day before heading to the church for the festive service. The family then returns to the estate afterwards for an afternoon and evening of festivities.

However, it seems that rather than exchanging presents on Christmas Day, the royals do things a bit differently.

DISCOVER: Zara Tindall borrowed Kate Middleton's ultimate dress coat - and we can see why

Former Olympic equestrian Zara has previously revealed royal Christmas traditions include exchanging presents on Christmas Eve - and that even the adults have stockings to open on Christmas Day.

She also shared that the whole family dresses in black tie to gather for a sit-down meal at Sandringham on Christmas Eve, with the King and Queen playing host.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast