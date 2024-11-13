Zara and Mike Tindall's net worth: inside their impressive fortune

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her doting husband Mike are often seen out and about with their royal relatives, however, the pair are not senior members of the royal family, allowing them an extra freedom with their careers and brand sponsorships.

The couple's combined net worth is believed to be around £30 million, mostly stemming from sponsorships and their previous sporting careers. Read on to find out how Mike and Zara amassed their considerable fortune...

WATCH: All you need to know about Zara and Mike Tindall's love story

Zara's equestrian career

Zara has followed in her mum's footsteps and started competing as an equestrian. Zara still competes to this day and previously participated in the 2012 London Olympics. The star bagged a win and took home a silver medal as part of the Great British Eventing team, although this accomplishment didn't earn her any money.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Mike has supported Zara's impressive career

Off the back of her commendable sporting success, in 2020, Zara became a director at Cheltenham racecourse. Within her role, the athlete was able to help promote the Equestrian Team Great Britain as they prepared for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Summer Games.

Mike's professional rugby career

Mike Tindall is mainly known for his 17-year stint as a professional rugby star, which comes with a string of exciting opportunities. He started playing professionally aged 18 before retiring at age 35. After that, he went on to coach his former team, Gloucestershire, where he is thought to have earned between £100,000 and £200,000 a year according to the Irish Mirror.

© Dave M. Benett Mike started his career on the rugby field

The couple's ventures

Zara's impressive equestrian career has also led the blonde beauty to obtain a number of endorsement deals with a slew of high-end brands, such as outdoor clothing company Musto, worth an estimated $1.55 million and Howrse worth more than $100,000. The deals don't stop at sports brands for the royal, who also has contracts with luxury companies Land Rover, Rolex and investment firm Artemis.

Zara's youngest daughter Lena, six, was quick to follow in her working mother's footsteps and joined her for a day's work when she was just three months old in an advert for pram company, icandy, another brand Zara is an ambassador for - a royal first! In the advert, Zara gives her newborn a touching kiss on the cheek before placing her back into one of their glamorous prams.

© Gisela Schober Zara is partnered with several brand

Much like his equestrian wife Zara, Mike has a list of fabulous sponsorship deals with brands including Pueris CBD, Dominos, Amazon Prime and online trading platform, UFXMarkets. The publication also reported that he is a popular booking for after-dinner speeches, where he talks about his rugby career. Mike is also an avid podcaster on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, where he discusses all things rugby with his pals James Haskell and Alex Payne.

Stepping away from sport, the former rugby star also has a company Kimble Trading, of which he is the director. The business operates as a professional services automation provider and contributes to Mike's reported six-figure salary.

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Mike took part in I'm a Celeb in 2022

Unlike his adoring wife, Mike has dabbled in the world of reality TV and made headlines in 2022 when it was announced that he would be starring I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here where he landed himself in the final. His TV appearances don't stop there as he was also spotted taking part in Bear Grylls' Mission to Survive where he was hospitalised after a head injury on the show which aired in 2015.

Bear exclusively told HELLO!: "Whether it was people getting stung by bees or half drowning or Mike had to be hospitalised at one point because he got hit on the head by a piece of wood really hard so he had to have a few stitches."