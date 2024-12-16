The Office star Rainn Wilson shares shocking footage as he walks through remains of home destroyed by fire: 'Overwhelmed'

Rainn Wilson is the latest celebrity to speak out on the devastating aftermath of the recent fires that ravaged through Southern California.

Last month, the former The Office star revealed that he and his wife Holiday Reinhorn's home in Ventura Country had "almost burned down," and that the fires left much of it destroyed.

Now, as they dive into the process of rebuilding all of it, the Juno actor has shared a glimpse of the extent of the damage, and reflecting on it.

WATCH: The Office star Rainn Wilson shares aftermath of wildfire on Los Angeles home

Taking to his podcast Soul Boom's Instagram account, Rainn shared a video of him walking through his home, which was largely diminished to its wooden frame, and first shared: "Well this is not something I ever thought that I would be doing, walking through the remains of my bedroom, and my closet, and my bathroom…"

Walking through the house, rooms next door to each other were visible through the burned, emptied out frames holding up the house, and he highlighted the charred toilet and tiles on the floor, plus bags of debris and destroyed personal items.

"There's some kind of valuable lesson here, I'm not sure what it is," he then reflected, adding: "Death and fire teaches you a lesson about the impermanence of life and the preciousness of what we have so I hope you all stay grateful today for what you have," before prompting fans to take to the comments section under the post to suggest what lessons such an incident might teach him.

© Instagram Rainn documented the damage in another post from November

He continued: "It's all a little much for me. I walk into this zone, I get so overwhelmed, my brain just goes offline I can barely process it," though noted: "But most of the house is intact and I'm grateful for that."

"We lost a lot of trees, but we also kept a lot of trees, isn't that life?" Rainn concluded.

© Instagram Hundreds of homes were destroyed

Among some of the comments he received were: "I'm so sorry for the loss of your home. Thank you for your reflective and hopeful perspective. In moments like this, I am usually reminded that it’s the people in my life who matter most," and: "Sorry this happened to you brother. I think the lesson may be that things are ephemeral, and it's time to start fresh. ALSO, 'Charred Toilet' is a proper good band name!" as well as: "You are loved, rainn. For what it's worth, you are loved. With great loss comes great strength and you are strong! We are witnessing your strength. Take care. Grieve. Breath. One day at a time."

© Instagram His home was left standing but severely burned

Rainn, who is originally from Seattle, Washington, and is best known for his The Office character Dwight Schrute, has been married to his wife Holiday since 1995, and they share a son, Walter, born in 2004. In addition to their Los Angeles home, they also have a house near Sisters, Oregon.

© Getty He and his wife have been married since 1995

He first shared news of the fire that affected his house in another Instagram video on November 11. He wrote: "We are some of the luckiest people in Ventura County. The Mountain fire was absolutely devastating and two of our closest neighbors completely lost their houses. So grateful and appreciative of the amazing firemen and rescue workers that saved our house!!! (I love our crazy Ventura County!) @HolidayReinhorn evacuated our pigs and various animals with some help from our assistant Lisa, and our handyman Scott, who happened to be there installing some new door knobs."

"Have a newfound appreciation and respect for the power and devastation of these wildfires. First one to hit our community in well over 50 years. Increased drought and extreme weather due to climate change is accelerating these events like nobody's business. Prayers for the good Venturans devastated by this terrible event."