Ruth Langsford's dazzling home transformation ahead of first Christmas without Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford is getting into the holiday spirit! Following a whirlwind adventure in Australia, the Loose Women star is back in the UK, where she's given her £3.5 million property a festive makeover.

© Instagram Ruth Langsford gave her living room a festive makeover

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ruth – who resides in Weybridge, Surrey – was in decoration mode as she transformed her living room. In keeping with "tradition," the presenter lit a Nicky Johnson candle before putting up her Christmas tree from Balsam Hill, which she's had for a decade.

Giving fans a glimpse of the final result, Ruth quipped: "A little bit lopsided I know but I've had this tree for at least 10 years!"

© Instagram The TV star's tree looked beautiful

Opting for a classic colour scheme, the broadcaster's tree was adorned with red, gold and green baubles, as well as warm-tone fairy lights. Adorably, Ruth has invested in some custom pieces over the years, including a decoration of her dog, Maggie.

With her living room transformed, Ruth raised a glass, toasting to "a bit of Christmas cheer" as she and Maggie wound down for the evening.

© Instagram Ruth toasted to "a bit of Christmas cheer" as she enjoyed a night at home

Enjoying a well-deserved break, the mum-of-one has had a hectic few weeks, after appearing on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!'s spin-off show, Unpacked. Last month, she headed Down Under to share her thoughts on the series, while supporting her Loose Women co-star, Jane Moore.

Ruth, 64, has been focusing on her busy career, after splitting from Eamonn Holmes, her husband of 14 years. The pair announced their decision to divorce in May, and Eamonn has since moved out of their marital home.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth confirmed her split from Eamonn Holmes in May

Together for 27 years, Ruth and Eamonn share a son, Jack, 22, who has served as a major source of support to his parents. In the months that have followed their split, Ruth has been enjoying single life, and heading on a slew of exciting cocktail-fuelled outings with her closest girlfriends.

Meanwhile, Eamonn has confirmed his relationship with Katie Alexander, by bringing her as his date to the Irish Post Awards in November.

WATCH: This Morning Stars Who Had Difficult Marriage Splits

In a recent interview, Ruth's long-time pal, Vanessa Feltz revealed that neither she nor her QVC star friend "can be bothered" to get back into dating.

"I don't know if either of us can be bothered. We'd probably rather go out together and have a laugh and leave men out of it," the broadcaster told Mail Online.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Vanessa Feltz revealed she and Ruth "would rather ignore men"

As Ruth prepares for her first Christmas since Eamonn moved out, the presenter has been feeling the love from her close friends, family and social media followers.

While she's yet to reveal her plans for the festive period, we imagine she and Maggie will be spending time with Jack, and they'll also pay a visit to her beloved mum, Joan, whom she's incredibly close to.