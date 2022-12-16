Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's rainbow home to raise first child with partner Nat The Channel 4 star lives in Leeds

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has had a rollercoaster year with boyfriend Nat being dramatically hit by a car, but the Channel 4 star has shared the deligthful news that she is pregnant! Take a look around Ellie and Nat's dreamy Leeds home they have carefully renovated, sharing photos on their Instagram account @throughmykeyhole…

Ellie Warner's living room

Ellie invites us into the lounge of her 1930's home in Leeds every Friday night on Gogglebox and it's a sight to behold.

The star has opted for bold interiors selecting bright colours to transform her room. The space has leather sofas which are dressed with orange velour cushions and a plush navy throw. The walls have been wallpapered with a vibrant, retro design and the lower half of the walls have a gorgeous teal paint on them.

Ellie Warner's dining room

When Ellie was redecorating her dining space, she shared a look on her home Instagram account to reveal the room with a farmhouse-style table, brick fire breast and wooden beam as a mantle.

Ellie also shared an image of a carpenter hard at work installing some built-in shelves to the side of the fire breast.

Brightening up the room, one day she added a vase of sunflowers on the table and the photo also revealed a trio of prints resting above the fire.

Ellie Warner's garden

A snap of Ellie's sweet sausage dog revealed her pristine garden complete with luscious grass, a wooden shed and a large tree.

Ellie Warner's bedroom

While showcasing her pink hair and blue eyeshadow combo, Ellie took a quick selfie in what appears to be her private bedroom. She has lilac curtains and a silver dresser, as well as a flat screen TV.

Another snap, this time with green hair revealed the other side of the room with a multi-door wardrobe, statement palm print wall and an array of cosy cushions on her bed.

