Dick and Angel Strawbridge share peek of hidden corner of Château kitchen in sweet family video

Christmas prep is well underway for Dick and Angel Strawbridge and the family are sharing plenty of insight with their fans on social media in the lead-up to the big day.

The former Escape to the Château stars plus their two children, Arthur, 11, and Dorothy, 10, were on hand to share a festive recipe with followers in a sweet family video – and we got a good look at their impressive kitchen in the process.

The couple has lived in their sprawling French abode, Château de la Motte Husson, since 2015.

Their chateau is more than a home; it's also a venue for weddings and other events and functions, so it's not surprising they've kitted out their spacious kitchen like professionals.

1/ 4 © Instagram In the video, the family of four are gathered around a large kitchen island in the centre of the room topped with solid oak wood, ideal for food prep and serving. One snapshot shows Dick standing over his son Arthur in one corner of the kitchen just in front of an enormous window allowing plenty of daylight into the room.

2/ 4 © Instagram Another frame shows Dorothy sitting with her mum, Angel, peering at their recipe book, ready to get started on the cooking. In the background, the kitchen is extremely well-stocked with utensils and plenty of pantry essentials, all sitting in front of the traditional aga oven surrounded by stone. A large wall shelf has also been placed above the door with even more utensils and pots and pans placed on top, and we also get a glimpse of their stunning stone floor.

3/ 4 © Instagram The couple has chosen to keep many period elements of the Chateau's original design including the rustic dark wooden doors and windows and the patterned tiles on the walls. Former chef Dick does most of the cooking when hosting events and is evidently keen on passing down skills to his two younger children. In a previous exclusive interview with HELLO!, the former presenter shared how he's always including Dorothy and Arthur in anything they do so that the two children pick up essential skills.

4/ 4 © Instagram Dick, who also has two grown-up children from his previous marriage, said: "Children just want an opportunity to do things. "The two of them have got their own little play survival kits, they'll go and play in the garden and do things that we have done together. "They'll spend time in the kitchen, Dorothy does crafting with Angel. They're both very artistic and know they can do anything and that's the best thing you can give their children."

Meanwhile, their family home looks nothing short of spectacular when it comes to their Christmas decorations. Their fireplace area has been drenched in the most gorgeous festive décor.

A wreath bursting with holly, mistletoe and other greenery drapes over the enormous gold-framed mirror, which stands proudly on top of their marble fireplace.

© Instagram Dick and Angel shared this photo of their stunning fireplace at their Chateau

The foliage is decorated with lights, pinecones, and baubles, while bright lilac, blue, and turquoise baubles hang in front of the mirror, creating a pretty colour reflection.

The tree, seen in the background, was in the perfect position just in front of the window and next to the piano. Plenty of presents were tucked underneath while the tree was beautifully decorated with baubles, lights and stars.