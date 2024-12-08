Dick and Angel Strawbridge unveil glittering Christmas tree at the Chateau for first time

Dick, 65, and Angel Strawbridge, 46, certainly aren't short on space for festive decorations at their sprawling 19th Century home, known as Château de la Motte Husson in Pays de la Loire, France.

Not long after unveiling the festive transformation of their beautiful period fireplace area, the former Escape to the Chateau stars posted a gallery of family photographs to their Instagram page, unveiling their sparkling Christmas tree for the first time.

In a sweet photograph of their children Arthur, 11 and Dorothy, 10, writing letters to Father Christmas in the living room, a towering tree decorated with golden fairy lights could be seen in the background.

Several ornaments and baubles hung from the pine tree, which lit up the Strawbridge lounge.

© Instagram Arthur and Dorothy Strawbridge posed in front of the family Christmas tree

"It’s certainly been the week to be jolly!" penned the couple on Instagram. "Lots of festive fun at the Chateau - from filming our cook-a-long to Arthur’s Christmas fete. The grown ups even had a moment to drink Snowballs whilst Arthur and Dorothy wrote their letters to Father Christmas!

"Can’t lie… our heart melted when Dorothy put the Dyson hairdryer on her list because it’s not cheap… so she did not want to ask us! Although it will never compete with Arthur asking FC for a first edition Pokemon Charizard!"

© Instagram The Strawbridge family took part in a festive family Christmas Cook-A-Thon

In another heartwarming photograph, the Strawbridges donned festive hats as they enjoyed some family cooking together for their Christmas Cook-A-Long.

"Beautiful, family moments, the riches of life," responded one fan, as another agreed: "Lovely photos of a beautiful and loving family."

Earlier this month, Angel and Dick shared some snaps of their family going to collect their tree this year. The family of four posed for a sweet selfie as they picked out their three of choice.

© Instagram The Strawbridge family picking out their Christmas tree

The foursome was getting into the festive spirit with Dorothy and Arthur both rocking novelty Christmas hats. "It’s the perfect Sunday to go choose our Christmas tree," they wrote in the caption.

© Instagram Dick and Angel shared this photo of their stunning fireplace at their Chateau

"We have used the same family-run farm for years now…the Christmas jumpers are out and everyone is singing Christmas tunes getting in the mood for fun.

"Which will start with making sure the tree is straight and getting the lights on… say no more!"