Mike Tindall showcases gorgeous Christmas tree in royal home

Mike Tindall wowed fans as he showed off his stunning Christmas tree at his Gatcombe Park home he shares with Zara Tindall and their three children Mia, Lena and Lucas.

The father-of-three was sharing a video, which you can see below, where he was promoting his gin brand, Black Eye Gin. But as you can see, it wasn't just the tree that grabbed attention in the video as the royal was wearing an incredible festive outfit, a suit jacket that featured Will Ferrell's 'Buddy the Elf' character all over it!

We also couldn't help but hear the playful giggles of Mike's children in the background as he spoke, although none of them ended up joining their father.

Mike and Zara's Christmas tree looked incredibly festive with plenty of frosted branches and dozens of glimmering lights. A couple of festive ornaments could also be seen on the bedazzled tree.

In his caption, the former rugby player penned: "Treat a friend or loved one to a bottle of Blackeye Gin this Christmas, the perfect gift! Available at Waitrose Cellar, @amazonuk, @ocadouk, @masterofmalt, and @berrybrosrudd."

Mike has long been a fan of a novelty Christmas suit and back in 2020, the star showed off an incredible design that we haven't been able to get out of our minds.

The unique outfit was covered with reindeer, Christmas trees and snowmen and even came complete with a matching tie. "Could be time to get this little number out!!!!" Mike said at the time.

Although it's not confirmed where Mike got the outfit from, he may have received it as a gift from another member of the royal family who famously get each other jokey presents.

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, once revealed the reason for this on our A Right Royal Podcast. "The royal family have little piles of presents for each person laid out on trestle tables in Sandringham," she revealed.

"Typically they buy things that are cheap and make people laugh; it's not about big lavish presents, it's about winding someone up in many cases. Kate once brought Harry a 'Grow Your Own Girlfriend' kit before Meghan."

Among the gift that have been dished out over the years, Prince William reportedly once treated his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to a pair of slippers emblazoned with her face on it. Princess Anne also notably gifted her brother, King Charles, with a leather toilet seat.