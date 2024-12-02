Dick and Angel Strawbridge's Chateau transformation is a festive fairytale

'Tis the season at Château de la Motte Husson as Dick and Angel Strawbridge are embracing the beginning of December and the countdown to the Big Day.

The couple, who have built up a loyal fanbase from their previous presenting gig on Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau, have transformed their stunning home in Pays de la Loire, France, for the upcoming Christmas period and it looks straight out of a fairytale book.

Dick, 65, and Angel, 46, keep their fans and followers up to date on their social media and via their website with everything from interiors to recipes and family news in between, and their recent updates include some photos of their decorated chateau.

© Channel 4 Dick and Angel Strawbridge are getting into the festive spirit

Dick and Angel Strawbridge's Chateau is a Christmas grotto

1/ 4 © Instagram Last week, as December drew closer, the pair, who wed in 2015 and are parents to Arthur, 11, and Dorothy, nine, shared via their newsletter how excited they were about the festive season beginning and that they would be hosting a Christmas Cook-A-Long. What's more, they also shared a photograph of their spectacular fireplace area which has been drenched in the most gorgeous Christmas décor. A wreath bursting with holly, mistletoe and other greenery drapes over the enormous gold-framed mirror which stands proudly on top of their marble fireplace. The foliage is decorated with lights, pinecones and baubles, while bright lilac, blue and turquoise baubles hang in front of the mirror, which causes a pretty reflection of colour. On top of the fireplace can be seen a large bell jar with a gorgeous gold ornament inside, while other decorations like reindeer and nutcracker soldiers are nestled beside it. In the mirror, we can see the tall Christmas tree standing in the background.

2/ 4 © Instagram In this photo, shared last year, we get a look at their tree in all its glory. The tree was in the perfect position just in front of the window and next to the piano, while their huge French artwork hung in the background. Plenty of presents were tucked underneath while the tree was beautifully decorated with baubles, lights and stars.

3/ 4 © Instagram More recently, Angel and Dick shared some snaps of their family going to collect their tree this year. The family of four posed for a sweet selfie as they picked out their three of choice. The foursome were getting into the festive spirit with Dorothy and Arthur both rocking novelty Christmas hats. "It’s the perfect Sunday to go choose our Christmas tree," they wrote in the caption. "We have used the same family-run farm for years now…the Christmas jumpers are out and everyone is singing Christmas tunes getting in the mood for fun. "Which will start with making sure the tree is straight and getting the lights on…say no more!"

4/ 4 © Instagram Meanwhile, it's not just the interiors that get a festive makeover, Dick and Angel go all out when it comes to decorating the exterior of their huge Chateau, too. This photo, shared last year, shows how they place an enormous wreath on the front door, welcoming them and any guests who walk through. The windows had also been dressed with red and green bows. The Chateau also had strings of fairy lights coming off the walls and stretching out to a marquee-style tent they had erected on their drive for their Christmas party. The pair threw the end-of-year party to celebrate the festive season but also to mark the end of their Channel 4 show. They explained at the time: "A year ago today The Chateau was prepping for the biggest party it had ever seen…a Christmas Extravaganza…and the final episode of the series. "After eight years of filming the Strawbridge family and the renovation of their forever home in 'Escape to the Chateau' it was bound to be one almighty party that people would never forget!"