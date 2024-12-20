The surprising royal TV show Queen Camilla makes King Charles watch revealed

Queen Camilla has a surprising TV obsession: the BBC's adaptation of Wolf Hall. The historical drama has become a favourite for her and King Charles during their downtime.

It has been revealed that the couple often sit down together to enjoy an episode of the Tudor-inspired series together. A palace insider revealed to The Times: "If he has been known as a bit of an Eeyore character in the past, then the Queen brings out his inner Tigger."

WATCH: Mark Rylance stars in the BBC’s Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

A shared passion for history

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla leading the royals on Christmas Day in 2023

Wolf Hall is based on Hilary Mantel's award-winning novels and follows the rise of Thomas Cromwell in King Henry VIII's court. The historical drama is perfect for Camilla, who has a deep love for history and literature.

Camilla's literary interests are well known. As the founder of The Queen's Reading Room, she has often spoken about how books offer an escape from the pressures of daily life. Watching Wolf Hall gives the royal couple a chance to unwind together.

Charles finds comfort in Camilla

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla have a strong bond

The King has faced a challenging year. His cancer treatment and the demands of his role have taken their toll. But moments like these, shared with Camilla, offer him much-needed comfort.

King Charles is known for his love of the arts. He has a deep appreciation for music, painting, and storytelling. Watching Wolf Hall fits perfectly with his interests and allows him to relax with his wife.

The perfect escape

© BBC/Playground Entertainment Mark Rylance in Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light

The BBC series, starring Mark Rylance as Cromwell and Damian Lewis as Henry VIII, has received critical acclaim. Its rich storytelling and dramatic tension make it the perfect choice for a quiet night in.

Camilla's fascination with Wolf Hall isn't just about the drama. It's a chance to connect with Charles over their shared appreciation for history and culture.

The couple's bond has grown stronger this year. Amid health challenges and family pressures, they've leaned on each other. Shared moments, like watching Wolf Hall, have been key.

Camilla's role goes beyond her royal duties. She has been a source of support for Charles, helping him balance the demands of the crown.

Her love for Wolf Hall is just one example of how she brings joy and comfort into their lives.

A secret love for Rivals

© Disney Rupert in Rivals on Disney Plus

It's not just historical dramas that have captured Camilla's attention. It was also revealed that she is a fan of the Disney Plus series Rivals, the racy TV adaptation of Jilly Cooper's beloved novel.

A palace insider shared: "I am told that she adored Rivals". It was also revealed that a preview copy was dispatched to Camilla before it was available to the public.

The King, however, was not a fan of the series, opting to watch documentaries on his tablet that were recommended to him by friends.

A dedicated Strictly Come Dancing fan

© BBC/Guy Levy Dianne and Chris performed three routines on Saturday

Camilla's love of television extends beyond drama, as she is also a self-proclaimed superfan of Strictly Come Dancing. During a visit to Cambridge, she met professional dancer Johannes Radebe and revealed her lifelong dream: "I've always wanted to tap dance, and in my dotage, perhaps it's something I could take up."

Johannes gifted her a pair of tap shoes during the visit, and the Queen couldn't help but gush about her love for the BBC dance show. "We all watch it. I'm one of Strictly's greatest fans," she said.

The South African dancer later shared his excitement about meeting the Queen: "She adores the show and never misses it. Her endorsement makes me happy as an artist."

A modern royal couple

© Getty Charles and Camilla are a modern couple

The revelation of Camilla's love for Wolf Hall gives us a glimpse into their private life. It's a reminder that even royals find joy in simple pleasures.

As Charles and Camilla continue to navigate their roles, these shared moments highlight their enduring partnership. Whether it's escaping to Tudor England or enjoying time outdoors, their bond remains strong.