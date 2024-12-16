Wolf Hall viewers all saying same thing about final episode

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light drew to a dramatic close on Sunday night and viewers were left saying the same thing as Mark Rylance delivered his final performance as Thomas Cromwell.

The historical drama traced the final four years of Cromwell's life, depicting his fall from grace after becoming the second most powerful man in the kingdom and ending with King Henry VIII ordering his execution.

WATCH: Mark Rylance stars in the BBC’s Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Taking to social media, viewers praised leading man Mark's performance and hailed the compelling series as one of the best dramas in years.

One person wrote: "The most phenomenal BBC drama for years. We sat in shocked silence as the end credits rolled. Mark Rylance must surely be the finest actor of our time, his stillness and subtlety is an art form in itself, just breathtaking. So sad that it's over," while another was in tears watching the final scene, adding: "Just totally lost it at the final scene, cried my eyes out, I truly think #MarkRylance is our best actor, sublime performance of Cromwell, full of perfect silences & impactful speeches. Wish TV was like this more & less reality drivel."

© Nick Briggs Viewers praised Mark Rylance's performance

A third viewer remarked: "#WolfHall - the telling of this story deserved a great author & Hilary Mantel was that soul. The depiction of Cromwell deserved a great actor & Mark Rylance proved he is truly the best. A sublime production by BBC on every level & in every department. Superb start to finish," while another hailed the show as a "triumph" and praised Damian Lewis' depiction of Henry VIII, writing: "A triumph. Gripped me entirely. TV of a totally different calibre. Mark Rylance is astonishingly good. But I also really admired Damian Lewis - I believed he was Henry VIII! Give them all the BAFTAs, all the Emmys."

LISTEN: Wolf Hall's ultimate fact vs fiction

© BBC / Playground Entertainment / Nick Briggs Mark stars as Thomas Cromwell in the show

For those yet to tune into the series, it follows Cromwell as he navigates the moral complexities that come with holding a position of power in this brutal and bloody period but is caught between his desire to do what is right and his instinct to survive.

The synopsis continues: "Despite rebellion at home, traitors plotting abroad and the threat of invasion testing Henry’s regime to breaking point, Cromwell’s robust imagination sees a new country in the mirror of the future. All of England lies at his feet, ripe for innovation and religious reform. But as fortune's wheel turns, Cromwell’s enemies are gathering in the shadows.

© Nick Briggs Damian Lewis plays Henry VIII

"The inevitable question remains: how long can anyone survive under Henry's cruel and capricious gaze?"

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.