Demi Moore's Christmas tree is so tall that she needs a ladder - see photo

When it comes to decking out the halls for the festive season, Demi Moore, 62, doesn't do things by halves. The Ghost actress ushered in the big day by decorating her towering Christmas tree that she needed a ladder to reach the top.

Demi took to Instagram to share a snap of the extravagant fir that was adorned with colourful baubles, glowing fairy lights and mismatched decorations. The photograph depicted Demi standing on a large yellow ladder while adjusting some of the ornaments.

The magical tree sat in the corner of the actress's majestic lounge in her sprawling Idaho home, creating a specular winter wonderland home transformation.

The Instagram carousel was posted in celebration of her daughter Tallulah's engagement to her partner Justin Acee. Another snap showed Demi helping Justin embellish the fir with miniature presents, magical ornaments, and grand garlands.

Tallulah and Justin's engagement

The dazzling Christmas tree seemed to shimmer with festive spirit and an air of romance. One video detailed Justin getting down on one knee. Demi and Bruce Willis' son-in-law-to-be knelt in front of a spectacular fireplace to ask for Tallulah's hand in marriage.

The last image showed the newly engaged couple kissing in front of the Christmas tree, with Tallulah donning a sequin-embellished emerald green spaghetti strap dress.

Demi captioned the post: "A Christmas proposal. Congratulations to our @buuski and her @justinacee — we love you!"

Tallulah also posted a video of her fiancé showing off a pathway covered in rose petals and candles, which led to a large arrow that pointed inside the home. The 30-year-old showed off her sparkling engagement ring, which featured a gold band encrusted with frosted diamonds.

Tallulah recently shared an insight into the family's rustic home that features an open-plan living room with high ceilings and wooden beams.

In the Instagram video, Tallulah said: "Living room from childhood, that's new, that's a sheep… tapestry.

"Beautiful stuff. If you look over here, you can't, there's a wooden horse, had that for a long time.

"None of this I bought. All of this was procured by my mom and her beautiful brain and that's what I'm most excited to show the world."

Bruce and Demi uprooted their family to Hailey, Idaho so that their children could have a grounded upbringing. However, they moved back to Los Angeles while Tallulah was in the third grade.

The couple married in 1987 and famously divorced in 2000, but the pair have remained very close since to raise their three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

The Die Hard star is currently battling frontotemporal dementia and is supported by his wife, Emma Heming Willis.