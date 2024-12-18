King Charles displays photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Highgrove home for all to see

King Charles' love for his Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House, is well known – and his beautiful home where he likes to spend his downtime is also partly open to members of the public.

When influencer Lydia Millen attended a special festive event there, she revealed that His Majesty has two very sentimental pictures of his son Prince Harry on display, despite their currently strained relationship.

WATCH: The sweet words Prince Harry said to dad King Charles at wedding to Meghan Markle

The 35-year-old digital content creator was invited to meet the King at his countryside home for The King's Foundation's annual 'Crafts at Christmas' event. Ahead of the greet, she explored the seating area at the front of Highgrove where Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding photo was revealed, alongside a picture of Charles and his two sons in military dress. The third photo in the trio on display upon a side table was taken at King Charles' Coronation and included himself and his wife Queen Camilla in their crowns and finery.

Lydia Millen filmed inside Highgrove House

As she panned across the space, Lydia told her 1 million YouTube subscribers: "It feels like you're sitting in His Royal Highness' living room, I love the family photos – such an organic and authentic touch."

The wedding photo Charles has selected is one that includes the whole wedding party, featuring the likes of the late Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William with wife Princess Kate.

The official wedding photo Charles has chosen to display

Harry and Meghan's wedding in particular was a very important time for Charles as he actually walked the bride down the aisle, as her own father was unable to attend.

Speaking in a BBC documentary celebrating Charles' 70th birthday, Harry relived the moment he asked his dad to step in for Thomas Markle: "I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming, and he immediately said 'yes, of course, I'll do whatever Megan needs and I'm here to support you'. For him that's a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he's our father so of course he's gonna be there for us."

The special image on show was also released on stamps for Charles' 70th

The photograph of Charles and his smiling sons was originally taken for the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force, including all three in their military outfits. The special image also appeared on a range of stamps released for the King's 70th birthday.

What is King Charles' Highgrove House like?

© Getty Charles loves his home Highgrove House

King Charles bought his Highgrove country estate in 1980, and it holds a special meaning for him. He first lived there as Prince of Wales alongside Princess Diana and their young children Princes William and Harry.

Charles told royal biographer Robert Hardman he likes to retreat to his private chapel on site: "The great thing is that it is somewhere where nobody can get me. Anywhere in the house, there is always a telephone, or somebody can always come. It is very important to have somewhere just to allow a moment."