King Charles and Queen Camilla's separate holiday plans we didn't know about

King Charles and Queen Camilla were forced to holiday separately due to necessities surrounding his ongoing treatment for cancer.

In a new report from The Times, the monarchs were due to take their "favourite" vacations this year, a trip to Romania and a skiing holiday, however, both were cancelled in light of the tumultuous year the King has faced following his diagnosis.

Instead, the King, 76, and Camilla, 77, spent time off from work and engagements by enjoying separate holidays, it's been revealed.

Separate holiday plans that were kept secret

The article reports that rather than sticking to his usual holiday schedule, King Charles headed up to Scotland for a week's stay at the Castle of Mey in Caithness.

"But there have been some unexpected benefits to the enforced downtime that his illness necessitates," the publication states, adding: "This summer, he took up painting again for the first time since his accession."

Charles was able to escape to the sprawling castle located on the north coast of Scotland. The 16th-century residence boasts incredible views of the Orkney Islands, no doubt stellar inspiration for the King's paintings.

While Charles was in Scotland, Camilla went abroad for a holiday with her family, though the location has not been disclosed.

In the 1950s, the royal residence was taken on by the Queen Mother, widow of George VI, who sought to renovate the previously derelict residence to create a holiday home.

To this day, the castle is open between May and September for visitors and the public who wish to view the incredible grounds and castle.

Charles and Camilla's secret downtime during royal yours

Despite not getting to travel to his favourite locations this year, King Charles and Queen Camilla did manage to squeeze in some downtime while undertaking engagements abroad in Australia and Samoa as part of their royal tour.

The Times states that Charles and Camilla's team worked tirelessly to ensure they could have some privacy away from photographers and the wider media so they could enjoy a dip in the South Pacific Ocean.

The monarchs also swam some lengths at the swimming pool at Admiralty House in Sydney, no doubt bringing a sense of calm and relaxation after travelling to the other side of the world for back-to-back engagements and meetings.

The monarchs prepare for a family-filled Christmas

Meanwhile, the King and Queen are now at Sandringham, their usual December residency.

The royals have spent the Christmas season at the sprawling estate in Norfolk for many years.

Festivities usually kick off on Christmas Eve, with Charles and Camilla playing host for the extended family for a sit-down dinner.

Then, on Christmas morning, the King and Queen will, as per tradition, lead the royal family on their annual walk to St Mary Magdalene Church.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales plus their three children, Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, plus Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.