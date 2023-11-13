Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping lakeside home amid baby no. two reports with husband Wyatt

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner are reportedly preparing to welcome their second child together, a younger sibling for their two-year-old son Buddy.

While neither star has confirmed whether the news is indeed true (which was first reported by People), Meredith, 36, took to social media to share a look inside her beautiful new lakeside home.

She shared a peek inside the living room with a friend, which featured plush couches covered in gingham print, with accompanying cushions to match.

© Instagram Meredith shared a photo from inside her lakeside home

The mood lighting accentuated the vintage lamps, tree trunk side tables, and the beautiful view of the tree-covered lakefront making itself known behind the huge french windows.

Back in September, Meredith shared that she and husband Wyatt, 37, had purchased the 100-year-old woodland lakeside cottage to repurpose from scratch using mostly thrifted furniture.

She'd shared on social media that they'd bought the lake house to rebuild "using almost all used, thrifted, Craigslisted furniture."

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner's new lakefront cottage

The Search Party star has since shared many pictures of the home in its initial stages and now, and at the time, lightly roasted Wyatt's personal preference for the project, adding of the Marvel star: "My husband's desires have been 'lots of gingham' and he's passionate we have signs that say things like 'live lake love'. Shocking I know. An ex pro hockey player has the taste of an 87-year-old grandma in Michigan!!!"

She continued: "I'm digging into the aesthetic. Will be buying unhinged things at thrift stores and hoping they work?? I don't have a brand, but if I had a brand, this would be off brand."

© Instagram Their newly purchased lakefront home

Meredith frequently provided updates on the renovation, taking to her Stories to reveal that a major part of the project was underway just a week in: the floors, laid with pine, were stained and polished. She wrote: "Breaking news: text your friends and family, people. Floors stained and ready baybeeeee."

She added further that she had close to 20 percent of the furniture she needed for the house and was moving "random stuff I bought or got for free or ordered online in a haze and hoping it starts to piece together."

© Instagram She and Wyatt purchased and renovated the home together

The actor couple, part of the legendary Hollywood family headed by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, are doting parents to Buddy Prine Russell, who will soon have a new partner in his adventures with his parents.

In fact, when Meredith was pregnant with Buddy, the couple were living in a Mercedes Sprinter van as they embarked on month-long trips around the country.

© Instagram The couple are parents to two-year-old son Buddy Prine Russell

In an interview with Vogue shortly before Buddy was born, Wyatt explained that they were itching to get back out on the road with their newborn and a bigger van, saying: "I mean, as soon as we can get our new van constructed, we're going to be on the road with him. That'll be a whole new set of adventures."

