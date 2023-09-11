Goldie Hawn's son and famous wife take fans inside alternate lakefront living situation – and it's so worth it

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner are undertaking a massive project, with Meredith revealing on social media that the pair have purchased a new home that they plan to renovate themselves.

While Wyatt, the son of Hollywood legends Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, doesn't have his own social media, based on the 36-year-old actress' account, he seems to be quite involved with the project.

Meredith shared a slew of new updates on their renovation for a 100-year-old woodland cottage by the lake which they had purchased with the express purpose of sprucing up using all thrifted furniture.

© Instagram Meredith shared an update on the new home the couple had purchased

Over the weekend, she revealed that a major part of the project was underway: the floors, laid with pine, were stained and polished. She wrote: "Breaking news: text your friends and family, people. Floors stained and ready baybeeeee."

She added further that she had close to 20 percent of the furniture she needed for the house and was moving "random stuff I bought or got for free or ordered online in a haze and hoping it starts to piece together."

The Search Party star shared a photo of the couches they'd acquired, still wrapped in plastic, which were covered with a red and white gingham print reminiscent of a picnic table. She comically described their lake house theme as "hospice chic, eclectic granny on acid."

© Instagram She and husband Wyatt were renovating a lakefront woodland cottage

However, with subsequent images, it looked like the place was already coming together quite nicely. She posted a serene shot of the natural beauty outside the home and one of their living space, complete with the gingham couches, a cow-print piano bench, and a converted tree trunk table.

Their work really bore fruit with a video she posted that captured the breathtaking views from the deck, featuring more gingham furniture and their dog. Watch it below…

WATCH: Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner's new lakefront cottage

It all began a week ago, when Meredith took to her Instagram Stories to share that the couple had bought the lake house home and were planning to do it up "using almost all used, thrifted, Craigslisted furniture."

Alongside more images of the home in its former state, Meredith lightly roasted Wyatt's personal preference for the project, adding of the 37-year-old: "My husband's desires have been 'lots of gingham' and he's passionate we have signs that say things like 'live lake love'. Shocking I know. An ex pro hockey player has the taste of an 87-year-old grandma in Michigan!!!"

© Instagram Work on their new home was coming along nicely

She continued: "I'm digging into the aesthetic. Will be buying unhinged things at thrift stores and hoping they work?? I don't have a brand, but if I had a brand, this would be off brand."

The couple are parents to two-year-old son Buddy, who is just as much a part of their adventures. In fact, when Meredith was pregnant with their son, the couple were living in a Mercedes Sprinter van as they embarked on month-long trips around the country.

© Instagram Meredith deemed the purchase "a dream of mine"

In an interview with Vogue shortly before Buddy was born, Wyatt explained that they were itching to get back out on the road with their newborn and a bigger van, saying: "I mean, as soon as we can get our new van constructed, we're going to be on the road with him. That'll be a whole new set of adventures."

© Instagram The couple differed on desired aesthetics from the very start, however

