Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez separate after two years of marriage – report

The star of the upcoming Wicked adaptation was recently spotted without her wedding ring

After two years of marriage, Ariana Grande's relationship with husband Dalton Gomez appears to be on the rocks.

As soon as the popstar, 30, was spotted at the Wimbledon Men's Final in London on Sunday without her wedding ring on, rumors quickly swirled that the couple, who first started dating in 2020, were having issues.

Now, People confirms that the two have sadly separated, though they remain amicable and are privately working on their relationship. TMZ was first to report the news.

WATCH: Ariana Grande on The Voice

MORE: Ariana Grande is almost unrecognizable in childhood photo as she marks milestone birthday – check out the celeb tributes

Ariana and Dalton, 27, fell in love over the pandemic and got engaged in December of 2020. She posted on Instagram at the time a photo of her ring, a toi-et-moi style band with a diamond and pearl, and wrote in her caption: "Forever n then some."

Since their intimate wedding at their Montecito home in May 2021, Ariana and Dalton, a real estate agent, have kept a notoriously low profile, and are very private about their relationship, and have yet to make their red carpet debut together, or any other joint public appearances.

MORE: Ariana Grande's call for kindness: singer addresses body shamers in vulnerable video

Their wedding had reportedly less than 20 people in attendance, and a rep for Ariana told People at the time: "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Back in May, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to honor her second wedding anniversary with Dalton.

MORE: Ariana Grande makes her return to beloved TV show in the most daring of looks

MORE: Ariana Grande stuns in sleek bodysuit and designer mini skirt

At the time, she shared a photo of the two together alongside a "2" for how long they had been married plus she wrote: "3.5 together," for their years as a couple, adding: "I love him so."

© Getty Ariana was spotted without her ring in Wimbledon with co-star Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Garfield

In August of 2022, Ariana even made sure to squash any potential rumors of a split in a TikTok video, where she also appeared without her ring on.

While filming a make-up tutorial, she declared: "I'm just not wearing my wedding ring, it's getting cleaned. I'm not getting a divorce before you start, don't."

Prior to her marriage to Dalton, Ariana was previously engaged to former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, and was in a longterm relationship with the late rapper Mac Miller, who passed away in September of 2018.