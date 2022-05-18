Joe Alwyn's £7 million London townhouse with girlfriend Taylor Swift revealed

Joe Alwyn, who is currently starring in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's Conversations with Friends, leads a low-key life with superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, but did you know the pair are based in North London?

According to The Mail on Sunday, the couple currently reside in a £7 million townhouse in Primrose Hill – a scenic star-studded celebrity hangout in the Camden borough. The duo spent lockdown together in their Crouch End flat and were spotted out and about in the Primrose Hill area – also the rumoured base of celebrities including Lily James, Helen Bonham-Carter, Jude Law and Richard Madden.

The Love Story singer found fame as a teenager, and now at the age of 32, is worth an estimated $400million, much of which she appears to have invested in properties across the globe including New York, Rhode Island, Los Angeles and Nashville.

Taylor's ex-boyfriends Tom Hiddleston and Harry Styles are also North London natives – with the One Direction singer having been snapped in the beautiful area of Hampstead on frequent occasions.

The couple have been dating for roughly 5 years

The upmarket Primrose Hill area has been a celebrity melting pot for decades. The stunning location has become a highly desirable living destination across the years, with the house prices increasing to reflect this.

Primrose Hill is a swanky celebrity hotspot

In fact, so many well-known actors, models and musicians flocked to the area in the nineties that the 'Primrose Hill Set,' came into being – which included a host of stars such as Sadie Frost, Kate Moss, Ewan MacGregor, Sienna Miller and Rhys Ifans.

Taylor lived with boyfriend Joe in North London during lockdown

Other prime locations for celebrity spotting include Belsize Park, Hampstead Heath and Notting Hill – where VIP names including the Beckhams, Amy Adams, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are seen for a rare, low-key appearance.

Joe and Taylor are thought to have been dating for five years now and allegedly met at the Met Gala in 2016. Joe gave fans a rare glimpse into his relationship with Taylor, telling GQ Magazine that the two of them "accidentally" began writing songs together. Talk about cuteness overload...

