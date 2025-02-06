Victoria Beckham's 'incredible' makeover delights fans

One glance at Victoria and David Beckham's property portfolio reveals the couple has impeccable taste.

Their London home in particular is a heaven of design inspiration, with plush furnishings and personal touches, and their flair for design doesn't stop at their homes.

Victoria took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal she's added a personal touch to her flagship Victoria Beckham store in London, adding 11 priceless pieces of art to the walls of her exclusive space.

© Instagram Victoria added art to her London flagship store

The former Spice Girl enlisted the help of high-end auction house Sotheby's in the selection of her pieces, explaining: "I'm so excited to partner with @Sothebys again on an incredible curation of contemporary art at my flagship London store. Art has always been a source of inspiration and over the years, I've so enjoyed learning and educating myself. It has the power to spark ideas, evoke emotion and speak to the world around us. Victoria x"

Showing off her art knowledge, she revealed the creations are by artists including Yoshitomo Nara, George Condo, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Joan Mitchell, Gerhard Richter, Yves Klein and Francis Bacon, sharing they will be on display at 36 Dover Street from 6 to 10 February.

The bold artworks add life to the dark green walls of Victoria's Mayfair store, complementing the moody interiors. As well as the art, and her clothes which are also considered works of art, VB has also adorned the store with amethyst crystals, believed to promote mental and spiritual healing, as well as inner peace.

Art and fashion lovers alike were captivated by the pairing, with one commenting: "I loved seeing art in such a different setting. Great selection of works. Her store is stunning."

© Instagram Victoria Beckham says she finds art inspiring

In her announcement post, Victoria looks as stylish as ever, donning a head-to-toe burgundy ensemble, comprising of her signature towering stilettos, a sheer lace top and a floaty silk skirt.

© Instagram Victoria wore head to toe burgundy

VB's hair was scraped back into a slick ponytail, proving she means business when it comes to art!

Store makeovers

Victoria is no stranger to overhauling the design in her flagship store – in December she gave the high-end space a subtly festive makeover, adding lowkey twinkling trees to the shop, keeping it as elegant and classy as you'd expect from a woman who was dubbed 'Posh' for many years of her life.

© Instagram The interiors of VB's store was designed to look like a glamorous party

With the art only in story until February 10, we look forward to seeing what the designer does with her space next.