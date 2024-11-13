Victoria Beckham shares 'amazing transformation' ahead of festive season

We're only two weeks into November, but Victoria Beckham is already getting into the Christmas spirit.

The 50-year-old took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her festive style, posting the holiday 'transformation' at her brand's flagship store in London.

Alongside a carousel of twinkling photos, Victoria wrote: "Such an amazing experience collaborating with interior designer @RoseUniacke on the holiday transformation of my London flagship store, 36 Dover Street.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham has created a luxurious festive feel inside her London store

"It's been so exciting to see our shared vision come to life and can't wait for you to experience this celebratory, immersive space — I'm sure you'll love it as much as we do," she continued.

VB's collaborator, Rose Uniacke added of the décor: "I wanted the visitor to move through the shop in the same way they might move through their own house. Among the many reflections and the works of art and the objects, the clothing comes alive."

Victoria added the hashtag 'Victoria Beckham hosts the holidays', and if the festive décor in her shop is anything to go by, her celebrations at home are set to be a show-stopping display.

© Instagram The interiors of VB's store is designed to look like a glamorous party

Victoria Beckham's festive makeover

Understated and stylish, Victoria's festive transformation is exactly what you'd expect from a fashion icon known for her understated, minimalistic designs.

The sultry store is dressed in classic Christmas trees with traditional white lights, with the towering fir trees tucked away in each corner of the glamorous shopping destination.

Rosie Uniacke said she wanted to create a 'sense of a glamorous party' with the décor, with shoes seemingly abandoned haphazardly and a jacket placed on the back of a chair, eliciting the ultimate luxe party vibe.

© Instagram The exterior of Victoria Beckham's store hints at the glamour inside

Victoria Beckham and gallerist/designer Rose have a longstanding partnership. Glimpses of Rose's version can be seen in David and Victoria's London home in the Beckham Netflix special, with Rose telling World of Interiors: "We have developed an easy shorthand. It's fun to explore new ideas with her."

Of their work together on the store, Rose wrote on Instagram: "It's an immersive festive experience - we hope you like it! Thank you @victoriabeckham for trusting me to reimagine your shop!"

Christmas with the Beckhams

While VB clearly loves getting into the festive spirit early, by the time December 25th rolls around, she, David, and the whole family tend to jet off to the Bahamas, spending the big day on the beach.

© Instagram The family loved to co-ordinate their Christmas looks

They have Christmas traditions when they're at home, too, donning matching pyjamas to pose for family photos in front of their Christmas tree – so festive!