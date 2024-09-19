Victoria and David Beckham often give fans glimpses of the stunning homes that make up their impressive property portfolio.

As the proud owners of a luxury townhouse in the swanky London neighbourhood, Holland Park, a chic condo in Miami and a beautifully rustic farmhouse in the English countryside, the Beckhams evidently have impeccable taste.

From the sneak peeks we've seen of their homes, particularly their main residence in the capital, it seems the couple are big fans of high ceilings, plush carpets, monochrome décor and marble flooring.

However, the interiors of their Cotswolds mansion, worth an estimated £12 million, are so different in comparison, especially the bedroom.

© Instagram The Beckhams at the countryside abode

Victoria Beckham shows inside private bedroom at £12m Cotswolds home

The former Spice Girls singer has been a giant in the fashion industry for many years but in recent times she's ventured into the cosmetics space. As such, Victoria quite often shares video tutorials of her using her favourite beauty products from the collection.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham in her bedroom at Cotswolds mansion

In one clip posted on her Instagram, the mother-of-four was sitting in her bedroom at the Beckham's countryside abide while wearing a light blue, chic bathrobe while showing her 33 million followers how to use her Brow Gel.

Our eyes were immediately drawn to the extravagant room, which looks worlds apart from her room at her London townhouse.

The bedroom is surrounded by beautiful wood thanks to the Beckhams purchasing the property and converting it from a farmhouse.

The couple have decided to stick to the rustic feel and theme with the farm-style roof, exposed wood and authentic beams propping up the ceiling.

Victoria's room also merges into the bathroom area at the other end of the room, and a luxurious, free-standing roll-top bath is placed underneath a huge window.

© Instagram Victoria's plush home at their farmhouse in the countryside

At one side of the bedroom, the 50-year-old has also placed a gorgeous Chesterfield-style chaise lounge next to a side table decorated with a duck-egg blue lamp.

Behind that, a circular mirror hangs on the wall next to the window which is dressed with dark blue curtains.

A huge chandelier also hangs from the ceiling, adding an extra touch of glamour.



Recommended video You may also like WATCH: David Beckham working hard in the garden of their countryside abode

Another video shared from Victoria's bedroom shows the other side of the room which is where the enormous bed is placed underneath the window and dressed in fresh white sheets.

The large bedroom is situated in just one area of the enormous house which, according to MailOnline, has been divided into separate wings so David and Victoria have privacy from the other side of the house.

David and Victoria Beckham's farmhouse is a rustic dream

Other parts of their enormous farmhouse are equally as stunning and perfectly in keeping with the countryside theme.

The home features many luxurious elements including generous living areas to relax in, a huge kitchen for the whole family to cook up feasts, and acres of land to embrace the great outdoors.

MORE: David Beckham shares rare throwback photo with stepmum Hilary taken at stunning £12m Cotswolds home

© Netflix David and Victoria Beckham in their Cotswold home

The dining room sits in the centre of one of the largest rooms in the converted barn. There's a table that can fit plenty of people around it and is strategically placed next to the huge floor-to-ceiling window, allowing plenty of natural light to flood the room.

David and Victoria have also kitted out the dining area with plenty of interior choices that fit in perfectly with the country theme. There are roll-top armchairs, wooden cabinets and high beams on the ceilings, with plenty of exposed brick, giving the whole room a royal castle vibe.

© Netflix Victoria Beckham in their living room at home

A few steps away from the huge dining table is a lounge area that looks so idyllic. In the Netflix docu-series, Beckham, Victoria was seen sitting on a gorgeous dark green Chesterfield sofa adorned with chequered cushions.

In front of the sofa sits an ottoman in the same design but in a red wine hue.