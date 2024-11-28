Victoria Beckham reveals unseen corner of festive décor

Victoria Beckham delighted fans earlier in November when she revealed the festive décor at her London flagship store.

The 50-year-old took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Christmas style, posting the holiday 'transformation', revealing classic Christmas trees with traditional white lights, with the towering fir trees tucked away in each corner of the glamorous shopping destination.

The makeover clearly went down well with fans of the fashion designer and her chic creations, because this week saw her share a further look at the glamorous makeover, revealing unseen corners of the store up close.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham showed a close-up glimpse of her Christmas decor

One cosy snap saw a close-up view of a sumptuous green velvet chair, positioned in front of a twinkling tree, with floor-to-ceiling windows dressed in velvet curtains in the background.

Another photo showed an ornate console table, topped with a blooming bouquet of flowers with an unlit tree nestled next to it.

While Victoria's festive makeover seems lowkey in comparison to the sparkle-laden décor of other celebrities, a great deal of thought went into the transformation, with an interior designer hired to dress the space.

Of the collaboration and the brains behind the makeover, VB wrote on Instagram: "Such an amazing experience collaborating with interior esigner @RoseUniacke on the holiday transformation of my London flagship store, 36 Dover Street.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham's London store has a console table with subtly festive flowers

"It's been so exciting to see our shared vision come to life and can't wait for you to experience this celebratory, immersive space — I'm sure you'll love it as much as we do," she continued.

VB's collaborator, Rose Uniacke added of the décor: "I wanted the visitor to move through the shop in the same way they might move through their own house. Among the many reflections and the works of art and the objects, the clothing comes alive."

© Instagram The interiors of VB's store is designed to look like a glamorous party

Victoria added the hashtag 'Victoria Beckham hosts the holidays', and if the festive décor in her shop is anything to go by, her celebrations at home are set to be a show-stopping display.

The Beckhams normally decamp to sunnier climes for the holidays, with last year seeing the whole family visit the Bahamas on Christmas Day, spending the big day on the beach rather than at their cosy Cotswolds home or swanky London townhouse.

David and Victoria love the festive season

The family has also recently snapped up a sprawling home in Miami, so maybe they will spend Christmas in Florida for the first time. We'll await further festive updates…