Kendall Jenner invites fans into her $8.5million mansion to reveal eye-popping Christmas decorations

Kendall Jenner recently opened up her $8.5 million Los Angeles mansion to her nearly 300 million Instagram followers.

The luxurious home, previously owned by Charlie Sheen, boasts an impressive 6,000 square feet and is adorned with festive decorations for the holiday season.

Capturing the essence of cozy elegance, the celebrated Calvin Klein model and reality TV star, lounged in her living room, dressed in a chic outfit from Alo, a brand she has long represented.

Her post featured two inviting brown sofas, a hardwood coffee table embellished with red roses and art books, and cleverly integrated product placement for her successful tequila brand, 818.

"This place is my sanctuary," Kendall shared, reflecting on her home's tranquil ambiance. "It's where I can just be myself, away from the cameras and the spotlight."

In her Architectural Digest feature in June 2020, Kendall revealed her unique preferences, including her passion for tea, her love for bathing in a luxurious gold tub, and a distinctive neon sign in her living room, which she believes to be a piece by Tracey Emin, depicting a man's anatomy.

"I'm a huge tea addict. It's my daily ritual," Kendall confessed, showcasing her dedicated tea corner in her bedroom.

Her living room, purposefully devoid of a television, is designed as a haven for meaningful conversations and relaxation.

Kendall transformed her home theater into an art studio, embracing her creative side. "I love that I've turned the theater into a place where I can paint and express my creativity," she said.

Describing her home's aesthetic, Kendall remarked, "It's got this peaceful, Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe that just feels right. It's my escape from the high-energy chaos of my career."

Kendall's kitchen has become a culinary playground where she experiments with new recipes. "This kitchen has made me fall in love with cooking. It's my new happy place," she beamed.

The property is also an outdoor oasis with a lush garden, pool, and hot tub, perfect for hosting friends and family. In her bedroom, Kendall treasures 18th-century Italian-painted door panels from her childhood, adding a touch of nostalgia. "These panels bring back so many memories. They're a piece of my heart," Kendall shared.

Her spacious walk-in closet is a testament to her fashion-forward lifestyle, housing an extensive array of shoes and bags. "This closet is like stepping into my own personal boutique," she gushed.

Kendall's selection of designers, Kathleen and Tommy Clements, along with Waldo Fernandez, have helped her create a space that's uniquely hers, reflecting her bohemian and funky taste. "I wanted a home that's as unique as my style," she explained.

The mansion, rich in history and previously owned by the likes of Charlie Sheen and billionaire Tom Gores, is a blend of luxury, creativity, and personal history, making it a distinctive sanctuary in Los Angeles. Kendall's home is a reflection of her personality and a true haven for relaxation and inspiration.

