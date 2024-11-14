Mike McDaniel's $5.2m never-pictured family home with wife and daughter

Mike McDaniel spends his days as Head Coach for the Miami Dolphins and life at home reflects his NFL career too!

The 41-year-old lives in Fort Lauderdale with his wife Katie Hemstalk and daughter Alya June and his close proximity to the team's training ground shows his dedication to the role.

The $5.2 million property is rather spectacular with three bedrooms and three bathrooms

The Colorado-born star acquired the estate in 2022, and it is the perfect place for him to host charity dinners which he does regularly.

© Joel Auerbach Mike McDaniel and his wife and daughter

It is reported by Housing Market News that the house has a bespoke study for Mike so he can get stuck into tactics from home.

As well as making sure his players stay fit, Mike's infinity pool and modern gym are well used to help him stay in shape himself.

The star likes to keep his personal life private and he has not shared pictures from inside the home.

© Megan Briggs The family live near Mike's workplace

Other celebrities who live in this exclusive area include soccer star Lionel Messi and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Mike's job has required him to live in a few different US locations ahead of settling in Florida, and these were places like Houston, San Francisco and Washington.

What has Mike McDaniel said about his home life?

Speaking on an NFL Films show, Mike compared fatherhood to his long-standing career. "I think ironically they’re similar in that it’s a servitude role. Being a dad is very much like being a head coach in that you’re constantly concerned about the well-being of other people," he said. "To not exist for yourself is a beautiful thing," he said.

Many celebrities and sports stars will be upping their security since the dramatic burglary of Travis Kelce's $6 million house and quarterback Patrick Mahomes' property in nearby Belton.

Tavis' sprawling 17,000-square-foot mansion in Leawood, Kansas was broken into and according to police reports, $20,000 in cash was stolen and the back door was damaged. The property features a six-car garage, tennis court and golf course.

It is unknown if these two incidents were related and perhaps formed part of a bigger organised crime network.