Christine Lampard shows off incredible physique in the perfect wedding guest dress

When it comes to choosing the perfect wedding guest outfit, Christine Lampard is the ultimate style muse we should all be taking notes from. The Loose Women star stunned in a festive-inspired frock as she attended her friend's nuptials this week.

© Instagram Christine looked sensational in a sparkling dress

The dazzling dress in question is the 'Black Tinsel Boucle Midi Dress' from fashion label self-portrait and retails at £420. The chic garment features stylish diamanté and bow-topped cut outs on the centre, while the tinsel boucle gives it a seasonal shimmer. The figure-hugging dress also offers a tasteful slit at the back with a minimalist zip closure. The dress is cut elegantly just above the ankle and cinches at the waist with a removable diamond encrusted bow belt. The shimmer embellished wool makes this look the ultimate Christmas party dress, perfect for winter weddings and soirees.

Christine accessorised her jaw-dropping look with a pair of open-toe, black strap heels, a leather banded watch, and a dainty bracelet adorned with precious diamonds. The mother-of-two oozed elegance with her dark locks styled into soft waves. Christine kept her makeup radiant and fresh, as she opted for a brown smokey eye, a shimmer of bronzer that highlighted her cheekbones, and a nude glossy lip.

© Instagram The TV presenter posed with her friends during the nuptials

The TV presenter's friends tied the knot with a quaint retreat at the Wilderness Reserve located in the serene countryside of East Suffolk. The magical reserve offers serviced cottages, farmhouses, barns and manors all complete with pools and hot tubs.

The former footballer's wife took to Instagram to share a carousel of photographs from the wedding. Christine exuded beauty as she posed in front of a glistening Christmas tree. She captioned the post: "What a beautiful few days celebrating our newlyweds Mr and Mrs Curtis @katieroake @samuelcurtis93 Thank you @wildernessreserve for a gorgeous stay!! What a magical place."

Christine and husband Frank Lampard recently shared a glimpse into their family's idyllic rural retreat in Suffolk as they enjoyed the wedding celebrations. The presenter shared an Instagram story of her two children Patricia and Freddie exploring the wilderness of the woods.

© Instagram Christine shares two children with her husband Frank Lampard

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, welcomed eldest Patricia in 2018 and then Freddie in 2021. Their stay at Wilderness Reserve was a rural treat for the whole family, who are used to the hustle and bustle of the city living in a £10m luxury London mansion.

Christine is also a stepmother to Frank's two daughters Isla, 18, and Luna, 16, from his past relationship with Elen Rivas.