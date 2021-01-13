Christine and Frank Lampard's home looks chicer than ever in new video Loose Women star Christine filmed from an unseen angle

Christine and Frank Lampard have revealed several areas of their home both before and after the coronavirus pandemic began, and Christine's most recent appearance on Loose Women gave fans a look at an area of the house from an unseen angle.

It appears to be where she has been working from home during lockdown, as she sat at a desk in front of the camera on an armchair with ridged black arms, and beige and white geometric-print cushion covers.

To her right, there is a black shelving unit fixed upon the wall with glass shelves showcasing a variety of framed photographs, books, and what appears to be an England cap in honour of Frank's role as a footballer. For lighting, there are three cylindrical shades printed with a black and white design, and a silver candle which Christine had lit.

On the whole, the room follows a minimalist monochrome colour scheme, but besides Frank's cap, more yellow is seen on the bottom shelf alongside Christine.

Christine previously filmed from another angle of the room

Christine previously filmed for the ITV daytime show from another angle in the same room. It showed that there is also a vase of orchids next to the shelving unit, while the walls are painted white and there is a single piece of artwork hanging in a black frame.

Christine and Frank’s family home is reported to be worth approximately £10million, and as well as their makeshift office set-up, fans have seen glimpses of their kitchen, their dining area, and the enormous garden where they spent lots of time during the first coronavirus lockdown period. They live with their daughter Patricia and Frank's daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas and will soon be joined by their third child following the recent news that Christine is pregnant.

