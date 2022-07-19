Christine Lampard's on-air confession about sleeping set-up at home

Christine Lampard has made a rare comment about her home life with her husband Frank Lampard and their children Patricia and Freddie, revealing that her daughter now sleeps in bed with her thanks to the heatwave.

The Loose Women star made the confession live on Lorraine on Tuesday when speaking about how her kids are coping with the UK's current soaring heat.

"The other night, my little girl's room was like an oven… so I brought her down in bed with me, so she thinks the heatwave now is fantastic because she sleeps in mummy's bed."

Christine didn't mention her husband Frank so it's likely the couple were not staying in the same house at the time, due to Christine's work in London and Frank's work in Liverpool.

The family split their time between London and Liverpool

The couple have a beautiful family home in London which is their main place of residence, however, they also have another property in Liverpool because of Frank's job as manager of Premier League club Everton.

Christine's sleeping arrangements may be temporary during the UK's extreme weather, but it turns out that some celebrities are committed to co-sleeping at all times.

Last week, former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan confessed that she and her fiancé Scott Sinclair sleep apart as she co-sleeps with her two daughters, Matilda, six and Delilah, three.

Patricia is looking so grown up now!

Her son Charlie, one, meanwhile sleeps in his own room. The star revealed all during an Instagram Q&A: "Charlie has a great routine now. Bed at seven he sleeps through in his cot, wakes up at seven and naps at one. I haven't had the waking up in the night, but Charlie is my only baby that wanted to sleep on his own. The girls still sleep with me after me doing their room so lovely for them [laughing face and love heart emoji]."

