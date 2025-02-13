Ever since Rochelle and Marvin Humes moved into their freshly renovated property late last year, they have given fans the occasional look inside the stunning home they built from scratch.

They previously shared photos of their hotel-worthy bathroom and incredible living room with sky-high ceilings, but now they've revealed an unseen look at their kitchen in all its glory.

© Instagram Marvin and Rochelle Humes film in their brand new kitchen

Taking to social media to share a promotional video for Valentine's Day, The Hit List couple, who wed in 2012 and are parents to Alaia-Mai, 11, Valentina, seven, and Blake, four, were seen standing in their enormous kitchen and we love the stylish details.

Rochelle and Marvin's shiny new kitchen is bang on trend with its neutral colour scheme. The walls are a stone colour while the cabinets, filled with pretty crockery, and drawers are a green-grey shade.

The island in the centre of the room is no doubt the hub of the kitchen where they prepare food and sit with their children.

The surface is white and grey marble, which they've cleverly emulated for the splashback behind the hob.

© Instagram Rochelle and Marvin recently moved into a new property

Rochelle previously shared a photo of her coffee and matcha set-up recently. The chic coffee station has plenty of accessories including wooden trays and boxes where she places her Grind coffee pods and her matcha powder.

The singer-turned-broadcaster and business mogul has co-founded her own matcha brand so it's no secret that she's a big fan of having a strict wellness routine.

Rochelle and Marvin's wow-worthy property

The Humes family were unsurprisingly thrilled when they moved into their property. It was a long time coming for them as they were residing in a rental while extensive renovation work continued.

It has multiple bedrooms, high ceilings in the family living room and plenty of stylish artwork and monochrome prints throughout for extra décor.

© Dave J Hogan, Getty Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes

One element we love is the ultra-chic seating in the lounge. The luxury piece of furniture is a cloud-style sofa in a stone-grey colour, keeping in theme of the room.

On the day they moved in, Rochelle told fans how happy they were even on day one.

© Instagram Rochelle and Marvin were previously living in a rented house while work was being done on their new home

"Made it guys, I'm in! That was a really full-on couple of days," she said, before admitting the work wasn't quite finished.

"We're getting there, we're very much getting there," she said, adding: "It's not a finished situation yet but it's only been a day."

Marvin told HELLO! last summer: "We've renovated a house before, but this is the first time doing it from scratch, but this is the last one I promise you."