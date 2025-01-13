Rochelle Humes has shared the first glimpse of the hotel-worthy bathroom she and her husband Marvin have in their dreamy new home.

The couple, known for their respective pop careers and presenting as a duo on The Hit List, moved their three children, Alaia, Valentina and Blake, into their "forever home" in November after spending the last couple of years building their property from the ground up.

© Instagram Rochelle Humes in her new bathroom at home

Rochelle, 35, frequently shares her daily routines and on Sunday she was keen to chat to her followers about business advice she had been given during the recent launch of her podcast.

Filming in selfie mode, the former Saturdays singer was seen in a crisp white robe with a hair treatment in while standing in her newly refurbished bathroom, and although we can't see the room in its entirety, the glimpse we get proves how fabulous it is.

Surrounded by neutral stone-coloured tiles, one amazing element of the bathroom is the incredibly high ceilings.

Above Rochelle we can also spot the wooden beams that are accented throughout the Humes' household, giving a classic, traditional element to the modern home.

© Instagram The TV presenter filmed from her new bathroom

Rochelle was chatting away to her fans while holding a salad bowl. Behind her, we can also see how the mum-of-three has placed tall, cream cupboards on one wall, perfect for storage purposes.

She's also added ornate touches such as a large black candle holder placed on the ledge next to the bath.

Rochelle and Marvin's forever home

Before moving in November, Rochelle and Marvin, who wed in 2014, were living in a rental for just over a year after deciding to sell their former home in London.

The couple purchased the plot of land in the summer of 2023 and employed a team of builders to create the house of their dreams.

© Instagram The Humes family's new home

After they moved in, Rochelle revealed it was an intense time packing boxes and venturing into the new space. At the time, she said on her Instagram Stories: "Made it guys, I'm in! That was a really full-on couple of days."

Although the singer-turned-presenter was relieved to be moved in, she admitted the work wasn't quite finished. "We're getting there, we're very much getting there," she said, adding: "It's not a finished situation yet but it's only been a day."

The family in their huge new house

Since then, it's clear the couple have made great progress and she's been proudly showing off parts of her home that would make anyone want to redecorate.

One photo Rochelle posted on her Instagram showed off their living room. The broadcaster was sharing a photo of her adorable son while he cosied up on their stylish new cloud-style sofas.

© Instagram Rochelle and Marvin's son Blake in the lounge of their new home

The swanky lounge area features two black metal-framed bookcases with lamps, photo frames and other ornaments placed on the shelves for decoration.

A tall fig-leaf plant was positioned in front of one of the bookcases and a small desk was placed in between with a framed piece of artwork adding texture.

Similarly to the bathroom, the lounge features tall ceilings that also feature the wooden beams they have throughout their home. They also have an amazing monochrome print of David Bowie and Kate Moss placed just behind the sofa, and the room also has double windows on the wall allowing plenty of daylight to flood the room.