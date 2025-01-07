Rochelle and Marvin Humes have more than one fresh start to look forward to after the husband and wife moved into their new home at the end of 2024 and with The Saturdays singer launched her brand new podcast.

The Hit List presenters more than welcomed the move, as they had been living in a rental property after deciding to buy land and build their dream home from scratch.

Rochelle and Marvin, who are parents to Alaia-Mai, 11, Valentina, seven, and Blake, four, have shown off their dreamy new home to fans with photos on social media, and Rochelle's extremely chic set-up in her kitchen is a wellness lover's dream.

© Instagram Marvin and Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes' dreamy kitchen set-up in forever home

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the 35-year-old revealed her morning routine including her Pilates workout and also shared her coffee and matcha station.

© Instagram Rochelle has a chic set-up in her kitchen for her morning routine

Rochelle's kitchen, which features dark grey, quartz worktops and a neutral colour scheme, has plenty of accessories including wooden trays and boxes where she places her Grind coffee pods and her matcha powder.

The singer-turned-broadcaster and business mogul has co-founded her own matcha brand so it's no secret that she's a big fan of the wellness supplement.

© Instagram Rochelle loves to cook healthy, nutritious meals for her family

Rochelle has also recently released her own podcast called Ladies Who Launch and was sure to get a screenshot of her new show in the frame, too.

Rochelle's forever home with Marvin and the kids

The Humes family moved into their new pad at the end of 2024 so are no doubt thrilled to be ringing in a new year in their new home.

It's been a long time coming for the pair as they've been completing work on the property since the summer of 2022.

© Instagram Rochelle and Marvin Humes' enormous living room

The home boasts multiple bedrooms, enormous ceilings in the family living room and plenty of stylish artwork and monochrome prints throughout for extra décor.

One element we love is the ultra-chic seating in the lounge. The luxury piece of furniture is a cloud-style sofa in a stone-grey colour, keeping in theme of the room.

Elsewhere in the huge lounge, there are two windows allowing plenty of daylight to flood into the room. Towards the ceilings, there are also wooden beams which give the modern home more a rustic feel.

This isn't their first time undertaking extensive work on a house, but it is the first time they've built a property from the ground up.

Marvin told HELLO! last summer: "We've renovated a house before but this is the first time doing it from scratch, but this is the last one I promise you.

Rochelle added: "It's exciting, something we've never done before. Great for the kids to get involved in helping us design stuff, so it's all good!"