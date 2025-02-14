Beyoncé's bold change at home after daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi's 'terrible' ailments revealed

Beyoncé is a doting mom-of-three and will do anything for her children - in fact, she's been known to get creative when it comes to helping them too.

The Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker is notoriously private about her personal life but previously opened up about a change at home she made at home for her daughters, Blue Ivy, 13, and seven-year-old Rumi.

Several years ago Beyoncé started making honey for her children, getting an impressive two beehives - with around 80,000 bees in them.

This is because Rumi and Blue both suffer from "terrible" allergies and honey has many healing qualities in it.

She told British Vogue: "I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties."

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi both suffer from "terrible allergies"

Along with her two daughters, Beyoncé is also mom to son Sir - Rumi's twin brother.

The doting mom has worked hard to ensure that her children have as normal a childhood as possible despite their parents' level of fame.

© CBS via Getty Images Beyoncé has been making honey at home to help her daughters

Talking to GQ, Beyoncé explained: "One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn't turned into a brand. It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art.

"I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."

© Instagram Beyoncé with her twins Rumi and Sir

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are raising their children in LA, but also have properties all over the world, including a vacation home in the Hamptons, where the family spend a lot of time over the summer.

The impressive $26M home is located in East Hampton, and was purchased in 2017.

© LISA O'CONNOR Jay-Z and Beyoncé are doting parents

The lavish property has a pond, a 17-acre meadow reserve and is located by the ocean. It also boasts a guest house, where Tina likely enjoys spending time when she comes to stay.

The star's mom, Tina Knowles, previously gave an insight into their time spent together there while talking to Glamour magazine.

© Beyonce Beyoncé with all three of her children

She said: "Oh God, the best. I'm headed straight on a plane when I leave here to go spend time with my grandchildren. I become a kid. I was in the Hamptons with them, and I mean, I swung on a swing every day and swam and had fun. It's like being a kid again."

She added of being a grandmother: "And I'm not as stressed out about how they're going to turn out. I don't have that responsibility. So I can buy all the noisy toys that get on their parents' nerves and do things that I didn't get to do with my kids. It's the best."