Beyoncé's 'quiet' son Sir missing from star's latest video with Blue Ivy and Rumi — here's why

Beyoncé is a doting mom to three children, and her two daughters, Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi, seven, have made several appearances with their famous parents over the past year.

Most recently, they both featured in her Good Morning America interview to promote Mufasa: The Lion King, at the start of December.

Blue - who is also in the film - spoke alongside her mom, while Rumi made an adorable cameo at the end. Rumi's twin Sir, however, was missing from the interview, leading to fans wondering where he was.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Beyoncé's daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy make rare TV appearance

While no explanation was given, his grandmother Tina Knowles has previously opened up about his personality, revealing that unlike his sisters, he is far more reserved and quiet.

She told E! News: "Sir is very quiet. He does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much." She also revealed that he was "very, very smart."

© Instagram Beyoncé's son Sir is a lot more reserved than his sisters Rumi and Blue

Rumi, meanwhile, sounds like she will be a performer like her parents and older sister. "Rumi is amazing—an amazing artist, painter, and creator," Tina revealed. "How could they be anything else, growing up in that environment? All we talk about is creativity and fashion."

Rumi was seen showing her support for her mom and sister at their NFL Halftime Show on Christmas Day. She was captured on camera by a fan backstage with her dad, Jay-Z, grandmother Tina and Michelle Williams, dressed in an all-white outfit, just like Bey and Blue wore on stage.

© Beyonce on Instagram Beyonce with Sir in 2021

Beyoncé gave a rare insight into her life as a mom during an interview with GQ magazine in September.

She told the publication: "Raising three kids isn't easy. The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives. My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It's grounding and fulfilling."

© Beyonce Beyonce with her three children - Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir

While Rumi is still a bit too young, it's likely she will follow in Blue's footsteps when she is older. She has already appeared in Beyoncé's Ivy Park campaign in 2021, and this year joined her sister and dad for a public appearance at the Super Bowl.

Blue, meanwhile, made her film debut this year as the voice of Kiara in Mufasa: The Lion King, starring alongside her mom who reprised her role of Nala - Kiara's mom.

Beyoncé with her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi

Director Barry Jenkins spoke to HELLO! on the red carpet at the London premiere of the Disney classic on December 11, opening up about working with the famous mother and daughter.

He said: "It was really cool working with them." Praising Blue for being so professional, he continued: "Blue Ivy became so, so prepared, and so it wasn't this thing where we had to really figure out how to work with her and work in the process."

"I saw a different…a side that, you know, we don't normally get to see. And I also saw why Blue Ivy was so prepared, why she did such a great job," he said of Beyoncé's influence over her daughter.

© Getty Images Beyoncé and Blue Ivy performing on stage

"I think she's just grown up [with] really wonderful tutelage from Beyoncé," he continued. "And it was really dope to see a little bit of that mother-daughter dynamic make it into the film."

The director added: "What I loved was, they don't have a lot of work together, but they would always be working on the same day, and it was really lovely to watch Beyoncé just be a mother and be there to support Blue Ivy. It was really wonderful."