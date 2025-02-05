Beyoncé announces plans to leave $200m family home

Beyoncé, 43, will be leaving her Paradise Cove family home where she resides with her husband Jay-Z and three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir – but it's all for good reason.

Come summertime, the Texas Hold 'Em singer will be packing her bags to leave America, for the European leg of her 2025 Cowboy Carter tour.

On Monday, the hitmaker shared a poster revealing the locations of her 22 upcoming concerts, including her hometown of Houston, Las Vegas, New York and London.

The star will be in London from 5 June for four shows and then she heads off to perform at the Stade de France in Paris.

Beyonce and Jay Z's lavish Bel Air home

It is likely that the star will take her children on the road with her as she has commented before about always wanting them to join her on tour. Speaking about life as a mom in her own film, she said: "I still drop them off at school, and I still take them shopping for their first day of school, all of the things that mothers do. So when I leave [the tour] my children they come with me and they come everywhere with me."

© Getty Images The singer is touring again

Plus, as her UK tour dates land in the summer, the kids will be off school anyway, making travelling much easier.

© Getty Images Blue Ivy could join in Beyonce's tour performances

We just might see her daughter join her once again as a dancer as she did for the Renaissance World Tour in 2023. Watch this space!

Heartache for Beyoncé's mother

While Beyoncé's $200 million mega-mansion survived the devastating Los Angeles fires, her mother Tina's home was not so lucky. Speaking about the loss of her beloved bungalow, Tina said: "It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred happy place. Now it is gone!!"

© Instagram Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles

It's unclear where Tina is living now, but Beyoncé has plenty of room at her 30,000 sq ft. property.

Incredible features at the sprawling estate include an outdoor pool, art gallery, outdoor terrace and amazing views across the ocean.

Not only is the house located in an area nicknamed 'Billionaires' Row', but it is, in fact, the most expensive home ever bought in the state of California, according to TMZ at an eye-watering $200 million. But it was originally listed for $296 million, so some would call it a bargain buy!

© Mike Coppola Jay-Z is facing serious allegations which he strongly denies

Queen Bey and her husband - whose real name is Shawn Carter – have a combined fortune of a reported $3.3 billion.

Jay-Z is facing allegations against him after he was named alongside rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs in a lawsuit, where it was claimed Diddy assaulted a 13-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

The rapper has rebuffed recent allegations against him and released a statement on X to deny any wrongdoing.