Janette Manrara debuts Instagram-worthy kitchen inside family home with Aljaz and Lyra

Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec are living in cloud nine after welcoming their daughter Lyra Rose, and as they get flooded with well-wishing visitors, the stars have revealed their impressive family kitchen.

In a short video clip shared to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Strictly: It Takes Two presenter filmed Ore Oduba coming to visit their newborn daughter and inadvertently revealed their private kitchen with high gloss white cupboards and giant island with multiple barstools. See the video…

WATCH: Janette Manrara unveils dream family kitchen

Last week the couple enjoyed a gorgeous lunch with Janette's loving parents in their beautiful garden.

The image showed Janette cuddling her father and Aljaz on the other side of their glass-topped outdoor dining table. The beautifully styled space featured a parasol, flowers on the table and a monochrome outdoor rug.

Alongside the smiley family snap, Janette penned: "Lunch in the garden yesterday. Mom was the photographer so she’s missing in the photo. Been so incredible to have my parents home. Lyra is getting to know her grandparents, and Mami and Ati (“Ati” means “Dad” in Slovenian) are getting a break from cooking and cleaning, and even getting some extra sleep. Such beautiful memories being made together as a family."

One of Janette's favourite rooms in their home is their lovingly designed nursery for Lyra which has a sweet Disney theme.

Janette worked with company Dove Interiors to ensure the touch of Disney was subtle and they've created a calm and luxurious space.

They have included touches of Disney to their nursery

Speaking to HELLO! Janette said: "Obviously, I'm a Disney fan but I didn’t want the room to feel overwhelming, so the ladies from Dove Interiors have found ways of implementing Disney into the nursery without overtaking the whole space and making it feel like it's too much. But there are hints of Disney throughout.”

Where do Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec live?

The former Strictly star showed a stunning glimpse of her Cheshire home

The couple have bought a house in Cheshire, after relocating from their London apartment. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Aljaz said: "It's something both of us have craved for a while. The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

MORE KITCHEN ENVY: King Charles and Queen Camilla open doors to never-ending kitchen in new video

As well as being more rural to bring up their daughter, the move means that they are much closer to their friends and fellow Strictly stars Gorka Márquez and Gemma Atkinson, who live in Manchester with their kids Mia and Thiago.