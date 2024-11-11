Strictly's Janette Manrara's baby daughter now has EXACT same hair as her

Just when you thought Janette Manrara's baby daughter, Lyra, couldn't get any cuter, she now has the same hairstyle as her mum.

The BBC It Takes Two host, who welcomed her first child with fellow Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec in July 2023, took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a sweet video of Lyra and the resemblance is uncanny.

Lyra was sitting by their cosy sofa at home totally immersed in the TV.

© Instagram Janette shared this adorable snap of her daughter, Lyra

Janette quipped in the caption: "Moana is on… No one interrupt."

The one-year-old looked so cute in her pyjamas, and we can't help but notice her brunette hair growing into a short bob style with a side fringe, just like Janette's.

In another photo shared on the former professional dancer's Instagram showed Lyra at Elstree Studios visiting the set of Strictly Come Dancing and the likeness is even clearer.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Janette Manrara in tears as she shares Lyra update

Lyra and Janette were both wearing cream, cosy cardigans while Janette kept her signature bob-length hair straight and sleek, with Lyra's looking so similar.

Janette shared in the caption: "Some fun #bts of Children’s Day a few days back at @bbcstrictly! I think @claudiawinkle and Lyra have become soul mates," as one photo showed Janette with Strictly host Claudia Winkleman who was cooing over the toddler.

Another snap showed proud dad Aljaz, who is currently partnered with former Love Island star Tasha Ghouri on this year's series of the Ballroom and Latin competition, holding his daughter in the 'Clauditorium' while his fellow professionals tended to the little one.

It's clear that Aljaz and Janette are both devoted parents and love their hands-on lifestyle juggling busy careers and life as mum and dad to a one-year-old.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec 'thrilled' to announce exciting news

© Instagram Janette with her daughter, Lyra, at the Strictly studios

And it seems the couple, who have been together for a number of years and married in 2017, are as happy as ever.

Speaking to HELLO! at the recent Pride of Britain Awards, Janette told us how she has become closer with her husband since his recent return to the BBC show.

© Instagram Janette, her daughter Lyra and Claudia Winkleman

"I feel like I've fallen in love with him all over again! I fell in love watching him dance, so now watching him dance again – because when we met, we went dancing together – now, when I see him back on the screen dancing, I'm like: 'Oh, I fancy him again!'"

Meanwhile, like all parents, the couple also face challenging times as parents, for example when she drops her daughter off at nursery so that she and Aljaz can continue to embrace their busy work schedules.

© Instagram Janette with Lyra

She said on Instagram: "It's tough to balance parenthood and work, but we all do our absolute best. It's getting harder and harder to leave Lyra at nursery as she's getting older and more aware, and our bond is growing stronger. But I know it's the best for both of us right now.

"I can get to work knowing she is safe, and she develops social skills and stronger immunity to viruses all while having fun and learning. She always cries when I leave her, but she is fine after a few minutes."