Meghan Markle debuts new $3,200 Valentine's gift with a very special meaning - and Gwyneth Paltrow's a fan

Meghan Markle took to Instagram to share some exciting news with her followers - she's launching her own brand called As Ever.

As per usual when Meghan shows up on Instagram we like to hone in on the little details - and on this particular post we couldn't help but notice the gorgeous red heart initial necklace she's wearing. This is definitely a new addition to her jewellery collection - and we love it.

© Instagram Meghan's new pendant can be seen on her Instagram reel

Do you know who else loves it? Gwyneth Paltrow - she also owns the same exact necklace but obviously with two different initials. Check out her photo below!

What's so special about this necklace? Well, it's by The Gold Album, and the pendant has been created in collaboration with CHLA Heart Ambassador, Kelly McKee Zajfen. The red enamel colour is a love letter to her cause and 15% of sales go directly to support CHLA's mission to help little hearts—treating children and providing a family-centered, child-friendly environment.

© The Gold Album Meghan's necklace is a bespoke exclusive pendant by The Gold Album

It turns out that CHLA delivers exceptional pediatric care to children from all 50 states and over 75 countries and is home to the highest-performing pediatric cardiac program in the Western United States.

Meghan's red love heart necklace - was it a gift?

The necklace itself is beautiful - do we think this could this have been a cute Valentine's-inspired gift to Meghan? We think so! Whether it was from the brand founder (who has confirmed she's wearing it!) or Harry. This necklace isn't just any necklace though - there's the addition of a pavé diamond border and a gilded letter or number of your choice.

If you don't have a spare $3,200 to spare on this necklace, I have found a couple of red heart necklaces that are giving similar vibes. For example, the Laura Jackson pendant can be customised with a birthstone. The Abbott Lyon necklace, although not red, can also be personalised with more than one initial.

Get the look for less

Meghan's full caption about As Ever reads: "Some of you may have heard whispers about what I’ve been creating. In two weeks, my series on Netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on. I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into. ‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always’. If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me. This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday. I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating. Sending lots of love…As ever, Meghan."